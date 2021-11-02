Water Purifiers Market Trends, Segments and Top Players –BRITA GmbH, Eureka Forbes Ltd, Kent Mineral RO, LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation

Water purification is the process of removing biological contaminants, suspended solids, toxins, harmful gases & chemicals, bacteria, fungi, and other such impurities from contaminated water to make it potable. The main objective of this purification is to provide clean and safer drinking water to people, and thereby minimize the spread of the many diseases caused by contaminated water. The global water purifiers market in terms of revenue is set to grow by US$ 34 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. The penetration of water purifiers is relatively higher in developed regions while huge areas in developing countries still remain untapped. Water purifiers emerged as a primary necessity for consumers in developing economies where the level of water pollution is high.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as A. O. Smith Corporation, BRITA GmbH, Eureka Forbes Ltd, Kent Mineral RO, LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions SA, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Unilever plc, Whirlpool Corporation.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for water purifiers. The global water purifiers market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, portability, region, and distribution channel. By technology, it is categorized into gravity purifiers, hybrid purifiers, RO purifiers, sediment filters, UV purifiers, and water softeners. The RO purifiers segment held the largest market share in 2020. By application, the water purifiers market is divided into educational institutions, healthcare, hospitality, household, industrial, offices, and others. The household segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on portability, the water purifiers market is divided into portable, and non-portable. Water purifiers market by region is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

Technology: gravity purifiers, hybrid purifiers, RO purifiers, sediment filters, UV purifiers, and water softeners

Application: educational institutions, healthcare, hospitality, household, industrial, offices, and others

Portability: portable, and non-portable

Distribution channel: b2b sales, direct sales, online retailing, rent-based, and retail stores

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

