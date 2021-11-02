Compound Feeds Market Trends, Segments and Top Players –Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, CHS Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Compound feed is fodder that is blended from various raw materials and additives. Compound feed plays a vital role in the process of ensuring food safety along the entire livestock and aquaculture production and supply chain. The global compound feeds market is set to grow by US$ 141 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Escalating demand for animal-sourced foods, increasing global consumption of aquatic animals, industrialization of livestock sector are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, CHS Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, ForFarmers B.V., Land O’Lakes Inc., Nutreco Espana SA, Zoetis Inc..

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for compound feeds. The global compound feeds market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, source, form, region, and animal type. By ingredient, it is categorized into cereals, cakes & meals, by-products, supplements, and others. The cereals segment held the largest market share in 2020. By source, the compound feeds market is divided into cereals, animal-based, and others. The cereals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on form, the compound feeds market is divided into mash, pellet, crumbles, and others. Compound feeds market by region is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

