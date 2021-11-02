Wine Market in Latin America Trends, Segments and Top Players – Cooperativa Vinicola Aurora Ltda, Fecovita Coop Ltda, Grupo Penaflor S.A., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, RPB S.A., Vinhos Salton S/A

Wine is a fermented beverage produced from grapes and sometimes other fruits. Yeast consumes the sugar in the grapes and converts it to ethanol, carbon dioxide and heat. Wine ABV (alcohol by volume) can range from as low as 5.5% to as much as 26%. The wine market in Latin America is set to grow by US$ 12 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Rise in number of wineries, increase in wine production, growth in disposable personal income levels and a consumer trend in alcoholic beverages toward premium products, such as wine, and away from beer are the key factors driving market growth.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as Antonio Basso & Filhos Ltda, Bodegas Valentin Bianchi S.A., Cepas Argentinas S.A., Cooperativa Vinicola Aurora Ltda, Fecovita Coop Ltda, Grupo Penaflor S.A., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, RPB S.A., Vinhos Salton S/A. Industria e Comercio., Vinicola Campestre Ltda, Vinicola Miolo Ltda.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for wine. The Latin America wine market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, country. By product, it is categorized into fortified wine, fruit wine, sparkling wine, and still wine. The still wine segment held the largest market share in 2020. By distribution channel, the wine market is divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, food & drink specialists, online retail, and others. Based on country, the wine market is divided into Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.

Report Scope

Product: fortified wine, fruit wine, sparkling wine, and still wine

Distribution channel: supermarkets & hypermarkets, food & drink specialists, online retail, and others

Country: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

