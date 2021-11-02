Respiratory Protection Market Trends, Segments and Top Players – Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Interspiro AB, JSP Limited, Moldex-Metric Inc., MSA Safety Incorporated

Respiratory protective equipment is a particular type of personal protective equipment (PPE) used to protect the individual wearer against inhalation of hazardous substances in the workplace air. The global respiratory protection market is set to grow by US$ 2 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Enforcement of new PPE Directive and ISO regulations, rising demand in end-use industries, health and safety regulations to drive the sales of respiratory protection equipment are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as Alpha Solway Ltd., Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Interspiro AB, JSP Limited, Moldex-Metric Inc., MSA Safety Incorporated, RSG Safety B.V., Spasciani SpA, Sundstrom Safety AB, The 3M Company.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for respiratory protection. The global respiratory protection market is segmented on the basis of type, product, end user, and region. By type, it is categorized into air-purifying respirators, and supplied air respirators. The air-purifying respirators segment held the largest market share in 2020. By product, the respiratory protection market is divided into disposable masks, non-disposable masks, powered air purifying respirators (PAPRs), self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs), and airline respirators. The disposable masks segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on end user, the respiratory protection market is divided into manufacturing, utilities, construction, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, firefighting, agriculture, and mining.

Report Scope

Type: air-purifying respirators, and supplied air respirators

Product: disposable masks, non-disposable masks, powered air purifying respirators (PAPRs), self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs), and airline respirators

End user: manufacturing, utilities, construction, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, firefighting, agriculture, and mining

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Get a comprehensive picture of the global respiratory protection market

Identify regional strategies and strategic priorities on the basis of local data and analysis

Pinpoint growth sectors and trends for investment

Understand what the future of the global respiratory protection market looks like

Identify the competitive landscape and window of opportunity

