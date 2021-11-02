Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Trends, Segments and Top Players – Bentley Systems Incorporated, Caliper Corporation, Computer Aided Development Corporation Ltd. (Cadcorp), ESRI, General Electric Company (GE)

A Geographic Information System (GIS) is a computer system that analyzes and displays geographically referenced information. GIS connects data to a map, integrating location data (where things are) with all types of descriptive information (what things are like there). This provides a foundation for mapping and analysis that is used in science and almost every industry. The global geographic information system (gis) market is set to grow by US$ 3 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Increasing adoption of GIS for facilities management, increase in demand for GIS software in smart cities development and urban planning are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Caliper Corporation, Computer Aided Development Corporation Ltd. (Cadcorp), ESRI, General Electric Company (GE), Geosoft Incorporated, Hexagon AB (Intergraph Corporation), Pitney Bowes Inc., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Trimble Inc..

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for geographic information system (gis). The global geographic information system (gis) market is segmented on the basis of component, software type, function, and region. By component, it is categorized into software, and service. The software segment held the largest market share in 2020. By software type, the geographic information system (gis) market is divided into desktop GIS, server GIS, developer GIS, mobile GIS, and others. The desktop GIS segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on function, the geographic information system (gis) market is divided into mapping, surveying, location based services, navigation & telematics, and others.

Report Scope

Component: software, and service

Software type: desktop GIS, server GIS, developer GIS, mobile GIS, and others

Function: mapping, surveying, location based services, navigation & telematics, and others

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

