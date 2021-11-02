Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Trends, Segments and Top Players – Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom Inc., Echo Therapeutics Inc., GlySens Incorporated, Insulet Corporation, LifeScan Inc., Medtronic MiniMed Inc

Diabetes is one of the top 10 causes of death globally. It causes distress, disability, and premature death. A diabetic person experiences high glucose level in their blood, either because the beta cells do not produce insulin (Type 1 diabetes) that is required for the breakdown of glucose, or because the insulin produced is not utilized properly (Type 2 diabetes). The global continuous glucose monitoring market is set to grow by US$ 3 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Rise in incidence of diabetes cases, government support initiatives to constrict the spread of diabetes and increasing obesity population are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.
Categories