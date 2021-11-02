Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Trends, Segments and Top Players – Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom Inc., Echo Therapeutics Inc., GlySens Incorporated, Insulet Corporation, LifeScan Inc., Medtronic MiniMed Inc

Get FREE Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4705511

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l., Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom Inc., Echo Therapeutics Inc., GlySens Incorporated, Insulet Corporation, LifeScan Inc., Medtronic MiniMed Inc, Roche Diabetes Care GmbH, Senseonics Holdings Inc..

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for continuous glucose monitoring. The global continuous glucose monitoring market is segmented on the basis of component, demographics, end user, and region. By component, it is categorized into sensors, and durables (receivers and transmitter). The sensors segment held the largest market share in 2020. By demographics, the continuous glucose monitoring market is divided into child population (?14 years), and adult population (>14 years). The adult population (>14 years) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Based on end user, the continuous glucose monitoring market is divided into diagnostics/clinics, ICUs, and home healthcare.

Report Scope

Component: sensors, and durables (receivers and transmitter)

Demographics: child population (?14 years), and adult population (>14 years)

End user: diagnostics/clinics, ICUs, and home healthcare

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Get a comprehensive picture of the global continuous glucose monitoring market

Identify regional strategies and strategic priorities on the basis of local data and analysis

Pinpoint growth sectors and trends for investment

Understand what the future of the global continuous glucose monitoring market looks like

Identify the competitive landscape and window of opportunity

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4705511