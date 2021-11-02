Cyber Security Market Trends, Segments and Top Players – Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NortonLifeLock Inc.

Cybersecurity refers to the methods, efforts, and tools used to protect digital data, networks, and devices from unauthorized access, criminal attacks, or even damage. With more devices connected to the internet, cyber criminals now have increased opportunities to attack businesses, networks, and people. Cybersecurity will be the most crucial technology segment in the forecast period and is projected to grow faster than the overall security market. The global cyber security market is set to grow by US$ 133 billion during 2021-2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period, according to data and analytics company StrategyHelix. Rapidly increasing cybersecurity incidents and regulations requiring its reporting, increase in adoption of IoT and BYOD trend, rise in malware and phishing threats among enterprises are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NortonLifeLock Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Thales Group.

The report provides up-to-date market size data for period 2017-2020 and forecast to 2027 covering key market aspects like sales value for cyber security. The global cyber security market is segmented on the basis of type, solution, deployment, region, and end user. By type, it is categorized into network security, cloud security, application security, end-point security, wireless network security, and others. The network security segment held the largest market share in 2020. By solution, the cyber security market is divided into identity and access management, data loss protection, antivirus and antimalware, risk and compliance management, encryption, firewall, disaster recovery, and others. Based on deployment, the cyber security market is divided into cloud, and on-premise. Cyber security market by region is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

Report Scope

Type: network security, cloud security, application security, end-point security, wireless network security, and others

Solution: identity and access management, data loss protection, antivirus and antimalware, risk and compliance management, encryption, firewall, disaster recovery, and others

Deployment: cloud, and on-premise

End user: defense and intelligence, IT and telecommunication, BFSI, retail, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and others

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Years Considered: this report covers the period 2017 to 2027

