Croatia Payments Landscape Market Report-In-Depth Analysis, Emerging Technology Trends, Key Players, and Regional Forecast to 2027

Croatia Payments Landscape Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Croatian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2015-19e).

Croatia Payments Landscape Market Report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2019e-23f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

Croatia Payments Landscape Market Report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Croatia Payments Landscape Market Report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Croatian cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Croatian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including credit transfers, direct debits, cheques, and cards. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Croatian cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

– There has been constant consolidation in the Croatian banking and payments market, with large banks and card issuers acquiring smaller competitors. Hrvatska potanska banka (HPB) acquired Jadranska banka (JABA) in April 2019. The cards of JABA customers were replaced with HPB cards. The move means HPB continues to strengthen its position in the Croatian banking space; it now boasts more than 600,000 customers and 58 outlets. In May 2019, OTP Bank announced the signing of an acquisition agreement for a majority stake in SKB Banka, the Slovenian subsidiary of Société Générale Group. This acquisition will pave the way for OTP Bank to access new markets in the Central and Eastern European region. And in July 2018, Privredna banka Zagreb (PBZ) (part of Intesa Sanpaolo) acquired Veneto Banka. These moves will result in further concentration in the banking and card issuing spaces.

– American Express has a presence in Croatia through its association with PBZ. However, in 2018 American Express terminated its bank licensing agreements in the EU, including Croatia. As a result, all American Express cards issued by PBZ will be terminated after December 31, 2019. PBZ has selected Visa as its new partner, meaning all American Express cards will be replaced with Visa cards.

– Alternative payments are gaining momentum in Croatia, with banks and payment services providers launching new solutions. The latest of these is m-wallet, launched by Zagreba?ka banka (part of UniCredit Group) in February 2019, which allows the banks customers to make contactless mobile payments. In December 2018, Erste Bank launched its mobile payment solution Keks Pay, enabling users to make P2P fund transfers to other Keks Pay users via the recipients mobile phone number. Users can also make in-store payments by scanning a merchants QR code. And in August 2018, Google launched its mobile payment solution Google Pay in Croatia, allowing users to make in-store, online, and in-app payments.

Table of contents

Card-based Payments

E-commerce Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payments Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix