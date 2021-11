Personal health data encompasses electronic health records (EHR) and electronic medical records (EMR). By digitizing a patient’s medical history, greater integration between emergency departments, general practitioners, surgeons/specialists, and other healthcare providers can be enabled. Health authorities can also employ anonymized health data to power analytics to further improve healthcare quality.

Personal Health Data encompasses electronic health records (EHR) and electronic medical records (EMR). Through the digitization of a patient’s medical history and current treatment trends, greater integration between emergency departments, general practitioners and surgeons/specialists can be enabled.

This report explores the theme of Personal Health Data, through coverage of Electronic Health Records, Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring.

Scope of this Report-

– This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and disrupting companies.

– The report covers the segments of Electronic Health Records, Telehealth, and Remote Patient Monitoring.

– It includes case studies of emerging technology trends.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures.

– Corporate executives and investors who want to outperform their competitors need to understand all the themes that impact their sector. However, many of these themes are, by definition, outside of the core competencies of company boardrooms because they typically originate from external industries.

– This Personal Health Data thematic report provides a top-down outlook for the key players and trends in electronic health record healthcare segment over the next few years.