Virtual Reality In Power Market Report-Analysis And Strategies Of Key Players: Duke Energy, Consolidated Edison

The study includes analysis of the Virtual Reality in Power Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Virtual Reality in Power Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Virtual Reality in Power Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2826449

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Duke Energy, Consolidated Edison, PG&E, National Grid Plc, Electricite de France SA (EDF), PPL Electric Utilities Corporation, General Electric Co (GE), Siemens, Fortum, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

Virtual reality (VR) has been around, in one form or another, since the mid-1950s. At several points over the last sixty-plus years, it has been touted as the next big thing in consumer technology, without ever fulfilling its potential. Facebook’s $2bn acquisition of Oculus in 2014 prompted another wave of interest, with adherents, eager to forget VR’s chequered past, dubbing the new generation of devices that followed in the wake of this deal VR 1.0.

Devices from Oculus, Sony, Samsung, Google, and HTC (among others) gained a foothold in the market, but VR 1.0 remained a niche concern, popular primarily with affluent early adopters and hampered, like previous iterations of VR, by technical drawbacks and unrealistic expectations. Consequently, the industry finds itself in transition once again, moving between VR 1.0 and a second generation, which holds the potential for more mainstream adoption.

VR technology can help the power industry to deliver workforce training and education in an immersive environment. VR headsets position the employee in a computer-simulated environment that imitates real-world conditions. Employees can now be trained effectively and efficiently on how to manage and respond to such situations.

Major utilities and power companies such as Duke Energy, Consolidated Edison, PG&E, National Grid Plc, Electricite de France SA (EDF), PPL Electric Utilities Corporation, General Electric Co (GE), Siemens, and Fortum are deploying VR technology into the industrys workforce.

Scope of this Report-

– This report explores virtual reality (VR) and its use cases across five segments – semiconductors, components, headsets, platforms, and applications and content.

– It identifies the winners and losers dominating the current technology theme, across these five segments.

– It identifies VR case studies in the power industry.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– The report identifies market leaders and challengers in virtual reality sector, across five segments – semiconductors, components, headsets, platforms, and applications and content.

– It provides a technology briefing of VR and discusses its most critical aspects.

– It identifies the main trends in the VR theme over the next two to three years.

– It provides an overview of the VR value chain categorized across five segments – semiconductors, components, headsets, platforms, and applications and content.

– The report analyses the technology theme, with use cases, market size and growth forecasts, competitive analysis, VR in the power sector, mergers and acquisitions, and a timeline.

– The report looks at power sector companies who are making their mark within the VR theme.

Single User License: US $ 1950

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2826449

Table of Contents

PLAYERS

TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING

TREND

Power sector trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

Market size and growth forecasts

Competitive analysis

Mergers and acquisitions

Timeline

VIRTUAL REALITY IN THE POWER SECTOR

CASE STUDIES

VALUE CHAIN

Semiconductor

Components

Headsets

Platforms

Applications and content

COMPANIES

POWER COMPANIES

GLOSSARY