Global Merger and Acquisition (M&A) Deals by Top Themes Across Sectors Report

If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A). This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in Q1 2021 across 17 sectors including aerospace, defense, & security, apparel, automotive, banking & payments, construction, consumer, foodservice, healthcare, insurance, medical devices, oil & gas, packaging, pharma, power, retail, technology, media & telecoms, travel & tourism.

– Despite the global pandemic, global M&A deals reached a total value of $2,838bn in 2020, just down by 6% as compared to 2019. The total number of deals in 2020 reached 32,285, with most activity in the second half of the year.

– The M&A market recovered strongly in Q3 and Q4 2020. Q4 2020 saw the highest activity for the past five years, with 9,371 deals and total deal value of $1,056bn.

– Q1 2021 saw 8,823 M&A deals with a combined transaction value of $878bn, which is 48% up on Q1 2020 by deal value.

– This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in Q1 2021 across 17 sectors including aerospace, defense, & security, apparel, automotive, banking & payments, construction, consumer, foodservice, healthcare, insurance, medical devices, oil & gas, packaging, pharma, power, retail, technology, media & telecoms, travel & tourism.

– It identifies the themes driving most notable deals announced in Q1 2021 across all 17 sectors and provides the predictions around these themes.

– It also assesses the impact of COVID-19 on the M&A market.

Table of Contents

Review of global M&A market – Q1 2021

Themes driving global M&A market – Q1 2021

Thematic M&A drivers by sector

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Apparel

Automotive

Banking & Payments

Construction

Consumer

Foodservice

Healthcare

Insurance

Medical

Oil & Gas

Packaging

Pharma

Power

Retail

Technology, Media & Telecoms

Travel & Tourism

Appendices