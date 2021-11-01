Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for LNG Regasification Terminals Report- Asia Dominates Global Regasification Capacity Additions and Capex Spending

Global LNG regasification capacity is expected to grow by 34 percent over the next four years, potentially increasing from 49.6 trillion cubic feet (tcf) in 2021 to 66.5 tcf in 2025. Asia continues to lead globally among the regions, in terms of new build and expansion regasification capacity growth, contributing around 74 percent of the total global capacity additions or 15.2 tcf by 2025. Europe and the Middle East follow with capacities of 1.9 tcf, and 1.5 tcf by 2025, respectively. Among countries, China leads globally with 5.5 tcf of new build and expansion regasification capacity additions by 2025. India and Pakistan follow with 2.9 tcf and 1.8 tcf, respectively.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4487608

Scope of this Report-

– Historical LNG regasification capacities data from 2015 to 2020, outlook up to 2025

– New build and expansion LNG regasification capacity additions key countries

– New build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by key countries and companies globally

– Total capex of new build and expansion LNG regasification projects by region, key countries and companies

– Details of major planned and announced LNG regasification projects globally up to 2025.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on the LNG regasification projects globally

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global LNG regasification industry

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and outlook of key LNG regasification projects data

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the planned, announced, and expansion LNG regasification projects globally

– Assess your competitors planned LNG regasification projects and capacities

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4487608

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2. Global LNG Regasification Industry Outlook to 2025

2.1 Key Highlights

3. Key Projects Announcements and Cancellations

3.1 Key Project Announcements

3.2 Project Cancelations

3.3 Stalled Projects

4. Global LNG Regasification Capacity and Capex Outlook

4.1 Global LNG Regasification Capacity by Region

4.2 New Build and Expansion Regasification Capacity Outlook by Key Countries

4.3 New Build and Expansion Regasification Capex Outlook by Region

4.4 New Build and Expansion Regasification Capex Outlook by Key Countries

4.5 New Build and Expansion Regasification Capex Outlook by Key Companies

5. Regional Capex Outlook by Country and Company

5.1 Africa – New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Regasification Terminals by Key Countries

5.2 Africa – New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Regasification Terminals by Key Companies

5.3 Asia – New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Regasification Terminals by Key Countries

5.4 Asia – New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Regasification Terminals by Key Companies

5.5 Caribbean – New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Regasification Terminals by Key Countries

5.6 Caribbean – New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Regasification Terminals by Key Companies

5.7 Central America – New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Regasification Terminals by Key Countries

5.8 Central America – New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Regasification Terminals by Key Companies

5.9 Europe – New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Regasification Terminals by Key Countries

5.10 Europe – New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Regasification Terminals by Key Companies

5.11 FSU – New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Regasification Terminals by Key Countries

5.12 FSU – New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Regasification Terminals by Key Companies

5.13 Middle East – New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of the Regasification Terminals by Key Countries

5.14 Middle East – New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of the Regasification Terminals by Key Companies

5.15 North America – New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Regasification Terminals by Key Countries

5.16 North America – New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Regasification Terminals by Key Companies

5.17 Oceania – New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Regasification Terminals by Key Countries

5.18 Oceania – New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Regasification Terminals by Key Companies

5.19 South America – New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Regasification Terminals by Key Countries

5.20 South America – New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Regasification Terminals by Key Companies

6. Global Planned and Announced LNG Regasification Terminals

7. Appendix

7.1 Abbreviations

7.2 Important Definitions

7.3 Market Definition

7.4 Methodology

Coverage

Secondary Research

Contact Us