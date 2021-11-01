Global Refinery Coking Units Market Report- Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Coking Units

ReportsnReports added Refinery Coking Units Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Refinery Coking Units Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Refinery Coking Units Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4487610

The global refinery coking units capacity increased from 8,965 mbd in 2015 to 9,692 mbd in 2020 at an Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) of 1.6 percent. It is expected to increase from 9,692 mbd in 2020 to 11,124 mbd in 2025 at an AAGR of 2.8 percent. The US, China, India, Canada, and Brazil are the major countries that accounted for 70.1 percent of the total coking unit capacity in 2020.