Latest Pipe Coatings Industry Report: Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast 2026

The current pipe coatings market is estimated to be USD 7.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 270 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 283 Tables and 57 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Pipe Coatings Market:

PPG Industries Inc. (US)

Akzo Nobel N. V. (Netherlands)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

ShawCor (Canada)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US)

The market for external coatings is projected to be the larger and the faster-growing surface in the pipe coatings market. External corrosion is the major cause of the deterioration of the buried transmission pipelines. The installation of pipelines is costly; hence, external surface coatings play an important role in protecting these pipelines from corrosion and extending their lifespans.

Thermoplastic polymer coatings are the most used type of pipe coatings. Thermoplastic polymer coatings was the largest segment in terms of value in 2020 compared to the other types of pipe coatings. The high demand for thermoplastic polymer coatings is attributed to its excellent properties and a broad spectrum of applications in various end-use industries.

Oil & gas is the largest end-use industry of pipe coatings. The rapid growth in the oil & gas segment drives the market of pipe coatings globally. Furthermore, properties, including superior resistance to corrosion, abrasion, and protection from chemical attacks, are expected to drive the demand for these coatings

North America accounted for the largest market share followed by APAC and Europe. The growth of APAC can be attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for pipe coatings from end-use industries, especially water & wastewater treatment and oil & gas. Furthermore, the demand for pipe coatings is mainly triggered by growing demand from oil & gas, among other end-use industries. The Alaska LNG Project is a planned liquefied natural gas export facility near Nikiski, Alaska. It is regarded as one of the largest natural gas development projects in the world. The project, which is expected to cost between 45 USD billion and 65 USD billion, will involve the building of an LNG plant, storage facility, and shipping port, as well as a 1,287-kilometer pipeline from the North Slope to the LNG facility and a gas treatment plant.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 55%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 15%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 21%, Directors: 23%, and Others: 56%

By Region: North America: 15%, Europe: 45%, Asia Pacific: 27%, South America: 7%, and Middle East & Africa: 6%.

