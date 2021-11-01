Refrigeration Oil Industry Report: Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast 2026

The Refrigeration Oil research report provides an in-depth assessment of the current and future industry prospects with detailed market insights and changing market scenarios. In addition, the research report offers strategic research methodologies that help readers to make robust business decisions. The Refrigeration Oil research report also provides data about the latest advancements in the market and future trends that would influence the market growth of the automation and control industry.

The refrigeration oil market is estimated to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2021 to USD 1.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. This report spread across 226 Pages, Profiling 16 Companies and Supported with 213 Tables and 58 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Refrigeration Oil Market:

Eneos Holdings Inc. (Japan)

BASF SE (Germany)

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd (Japan)

ExxonMobil Corporation (U.S.)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Netherlands)

Total Energies SE(France)

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp)

Petroliam Nasional Berhad(Petronas)

FUCHS Petrolub SE (Germany)

Johnson Controls(Ireland)

Refrigerators & freezers applications hold the highest share in the overall market in terms of volume and value for the forecast period. This is mainly due to Increasing urbanization, higher disposable income, changing the lifestyle of the people in developing and developed countries, and higher consumer awareness about the use of household appliances are driving the demand for various consumer appliances.

APAC is the largest market for refrigeration oil, and it is mainly attributed to the high economic growth rate, followed by heavy investment across industries such as oil & gas, automotive, infrastructure, chemical, and steel & military among others. With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to the APAC region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 31%, and Tier 3 – 23%

By Designation: C-Level – 46%, Director Level – 27%, and Others – 27%

By Region: North America – 33%, Europe – 27%, APAC – 27%, South America – 7%, Middle East & Africa – 6%,

Competitive Landscape of Refrigeration Oil Market:

1 Introduction

2 Strategies Adopted By Key Players

2.1 Overview Of Strategies Adopted By Key Refrigeration Oil Manufacturers

3 Market Share Analysis

3.1 Ranking Of Key Market Players, 2020

3.2 Market Share Of Key Players

3.2.1 Eneos Holdings Inc.

3.2.2 Exxonmobil Corporation

3.2.3 Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

3.2.4 Basf Se

3.2.5 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

3.3 Revenue Analysis Of Top Five Players

4 Company Product Footprint Analysis

5 Company Evaluation Matrix (Tier 1)

5.1 Stars

5.2 Emerging Leaders

6 Start-Up/Smes Evaluation Matrix

6.1 Progressive Companies

6.2 Responsive Companies

6.3 Dynamic Companies

6.4 Starting Blocks

7 Competitive Situation And Trends

7.1 New Product Launches

7.2 Deals

7.3 Other Developments

