Industrial PU Elastomer Industry Report: Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast 2026

The global industrial PU elastomer market size is projected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2026 from USD 7.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The global industrial PU elastomer market size is projected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2026 from USD 7.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This report spread across 173 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 108 Tables and 46 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Industrial PU Elastomer Market:

BASF (Germany)

Dow (US)

Huntsman (US)

Covestro (Germany)

Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

Lanxess (Germany)

The Lubrizol Corporation (US)

Wanhua (China)

The thermoset PU elastomer segment dominated the overall market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the low cost and easy availability of thermoset PU elastomers around the world, especially in APAC. On the other hand, the thermoplastic PU elastomer segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its exceptional benefits of bridging the gap between flexible rubber and rigid plastics.

The industrial PU elastomer market by end-use industry has been segmented into transportation, industrial, building & construction, mining equipment, medical, and others. The transportation segment, in terms of value, dominated the global industrial PU elastomer market.

APAC was the largest market for industrial PU elastomer in 2019. The transportation and industrial sectors are very prominent in this region because of the availability of raw materials and low labor costs, along with the high demand for transportation equipment. The demand for industrial PU elastomers is expected to grow in this region owing to the expanding industrial and mining sectors, especially in South-East Asian countries.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile: