High Performance Polyamides Industry Report: Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast 2026

The HPPAs market size is projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2021 to USD 4.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2021 and 2026. This report spread across 236 Pages, Profiling 06 Companies and Supported with xx Tables and xx figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the High Performance Polyamides Market:

Royal DSM NV (Netherlands)

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

BASF SE (Germany)

Evonik (Germany)

Arkema SA (France)

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia)

Lanxexx (Germany)

Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)

PA 46 is derived by polycondensation of adipic acid and 1,4-diaminobutane. Diaminobutane is synthesized from acrylonitrile and hydrogen cyanide. It has the lowest methylene-to-amide group ratio; hence, the highest crystallinity of the commercial PA. PA 46 is a resin that has a melting point as high as 278°C to 308°C. It is primarily used in higher temperature ranges where stiffness, creep resistance, continuous heat stability, and fatigue strength are required.

HPPAs are injection molded to form components that are strong, have high mechanical properties, and show good chemical and thermal resistance. Bushings, gears, and bearings are some common automotive parts that are produced using injection molding. It is the most commonly used process and is suitable for mass production.

Medical is the fastest-growing end-use industry of the HPPAs market. HPPAs provide high chemical, thermal, and electrical resistance and minimal moisture absorption properties, which makes them highly efficient in medical applications. HPPAs are used in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, surgical equipment, diagnostics, and dental verticals. They are extensively used as an alternative to conventional materials such as metals PE and PP in the manufacturing of medical equipment and devices such as sizing trials for knee and hip replacements and fixation devices.

