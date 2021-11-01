Fuel Additives Market Report-Type (Deposit Control, Cetane Improvers, Lubricity Improvers, Cold Flow Improvers, Stability Improvers, Octane Improvers, Corrosion Inhibitors), Application

The Fuel Additives research report provides an in-depth assessment of the current and future industry prospects with detailed market insights and changing market scenarios. In addition, the research report offers strategic research methodologies that help readers to make robust business decisions. The Fuel Additives research report also provides data about the latest advancements in the market and future trends that would influence the market growth of the automation and control industry.

The fuel additives market size is estimated to be USD 6.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2021 and 2026. This report spread across 303 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 361 Tables and 66 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Fuel Additives Market:

Afton Chemical Corporation (US)

The Lubrizol Corporation (US)

Innospec Inc. (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

LANXESS AG

Chevron Oronite Company LLC (US)

Dorf Ketal Chemicals (US)

Infineum International Limited (UK)

Cummins Inc.(US)

Total SA (France)

Baker Hughes (US)

Clariant AG(Switzerland)

Croda International PLC (UK)

ENI SPA (Italy)

Chempoint Solutions Company (US)

Solvay S.A.(Belgium)

Huntsman Corporation(US)

The Dow Chemical Corporation (US)

Eastman Chemical Corporation (US)

Petroleum Logistics(US)

Iftex Oil & Chemicals Ltd.(India)

Eastern Petroleum(India)

Lucas Oil Products Inc.(US)

Lubricant Engineers (US).

Deposit control additives are majorly used to prevent low accumulation for engines to be more efficient and produce low emissions, hence, improving the performance of the engine. Currently, the use of deposit control additives in gasoline is a major contributor to rising additives consumption because of the demand for more efficient fuel for modern engines. Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) systems have become the standard in new high-performance vehicles with internal combustion engines.

The market for diesel fuel additives has been driven by the developing economies of APAC. North America and Europe are embarking on the use of ULSD, which has higher dosing of additives than normal diesel. The global diesel consumption is expected to increase during the forecast period, and the quantity of additives is likely to increase to meet stringent environmental norms.

APAC is one of the most crucial markets of fuel additives. This is basically led by the demand of fuel additives from various end use industries in China, Japan, India, South Korea and Australia. These countries have major companies related to automotive, power generation, construction, in this region. China dominates the fuel additives market in APAC. The growing automotive industry in the major economies is the main driver for the fuel additives market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile: