Agricultural Fumigants Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Future Developments | Latest Innovation | Top Companies | Growth and Demand

According to Market Study Report, Agricultural Fumigants Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Agricultural Fumigants Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The overall agricultural fumigants market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 2.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2%. This report spread across 284 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 307 Tables and 58 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Agricultural Fumigants Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Syngenta (Switzerland)

ADAMA (Israel)

ARKEMA (Germany)

Nufarm (Australia)

Solvay (Belgium)

Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. (Belgium)

SGS SA (Switzerland)

UPL (India)

AMVAC (US)

Trinity Manufacturing, Inc. (Germany)

Douglas products (US)

Intertek (UK)

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., LTD. (Japan)

DEGESCH America, Inc. (US)

MustGrow Biologics, Inc (Canada)

Royal Agro (India)

Imtrade CropScience (Australia)

The Draslovka Group (Australia)

Ecotec Fumigation (Argentina)

On the basis of product type, the agricultural fumigants market is classified into methyl bromide, phosphine, chloropicrin, metam sodium, 1,3-dichloropropene, and others. Out of these, chloropicrin is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% due to its multifunctional nature in controlling various pests such as nematodes, weed, insects, bacteria, and soil-borne fungus diseases along with leaving the agricultural produce residue-free.

Based on the pest control method used by agricultural fumigant professionals, tarpaulin fumigation methods is observed to hold the dominant share in the agricultural fumigants market. The use of tarpaulin is widespread due to their relatively low cost; simplicity of application; effectiveness; availability; and prevents leakage of gas.

Table Of Contents:-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

Figure 1 Agricultural Fumigants Market Segmentation

1.4 Inclusions And Exclusions

Figure 2 Agricultural Fumigants: Geographic Segmentation

1.5 Periodization Considered

1.6 Currency Considered

Table 1 Usd Exchange Rates Considered, 2017–2020

1.7 Unit Considered

1.8 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 3 Agricultural Fumigants Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

2.5 Market Scenarios Considered For The Impact Of Covid-19

2.5.1 Scenario-Based Modelling

2.6 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 7 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 8 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

2.7 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 9 Revised Gross Domestic Product (Gdp) Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

2.7.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact: Scenario Assessment

Figure 10 Criteria Impacting Global Economy

Figure 11 Scenarios In Terms Of Global Economy Recovery

3 Executive Summary