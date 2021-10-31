Next-Generation Sequencing Market Report-Future Trends, Past, Present Data And Deep Analysis 2021-2027

ReportsnReports added Next-generation Sequencing Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Next-generation Sequencing Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Next-generation Sequencing Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=508000

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), PerkinElmer (US), BGI Group (China), Agilent Technologies (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Pacific Biosciences (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK), QIAGEN (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), GENEWIZ (US), Psomagen, Inc. (South Korea), 10x Genomics (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Zymo Research (US), NuGen Technologies (US), Hamilton Company (US), Beckman Coulter (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Lucigen Corporation (US), and Novogene Co., Ltd. (China).

The next-generation sequencing market is projected to reach USD 24.2 billion by 2026 from USD 10.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period, owing to availability of advanced NGS systems at low costs, and favorable funding scenario for precision medicine. The next-generation sequencing market by product is categorized into major consumables and equipments. NGS consumables dominated the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to growing number of sequencing procedures and launch of easy-to-use consumables.

The report segments the next-generation sequencing market based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa), Product & Service (NGS Consumables, Sequencing Services (Exome & Targeted Resequencing & Custom Panels, Whole-Genome Sequencing & De Novo Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, Other Sequencing Services), Presequencing Products & Services (Library Preparation & Target Enrichment, Quality Control), NGS Platforms (Illumina (Novaseq Systems, Nextseq Systems, Miseq Systems, Miniseq Systems, iSeq Systems), Thermo Fisher Scientifi (ION PGM Systems, ION Proton Systems, ION Genestudio Systems, Ion Torrent Genexus Systems), Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences, Other Platforms), Bioinformatics, Services for NGS Platforms), Bioinformatics (Data Analysis Services, NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches, NGS Storage, Management, & Cloud Computing Solutions), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, ION Semiconductor Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing, Other Technologies), Application (Diagnostics (Cancer Diagnostics, Infectious Disease Diagnostics, Reproductive Health Diagnostics, Other Diagnostic Applications), Drug Discovery, Agricultural & Animal Research, Other Applications), End User (Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Other End Users)

Single User License: US $ 4950

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=508000

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the next-generation sequencing market and provides them information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Table Of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions Of The Study

1.3 Market Scope

Figure 1 Next-Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Primary Sources

Figure 3 Next-Generation Sequencing Market: Breakdown Of Primaries

2.1.2.1 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis, 2020

Figure 5 Average Market Size Estimation, 2020

Figure 6 Next-Generation Sequencing Market: Cagr Projections, 2021–2026

Figure 7 Next-Generation Sequencing Market: Growth Analysis Of Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 8 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Risk Analysis

3 Executive Summary

Figure 9 Next-Generation Sequencing Market, By Product & Service, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Next-Generation Sequencing Market, By Technology, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Next-Generation Sequencing Market, By Application 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Next-Generation Sequencing Market, By End User, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Geographical Snapshot Of The Next-Generation Sequencing Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Next-Generation Sequencing Market Overview

Figure 14 Advancements In Ngs Platforms To Drive Market Growth

4.2 North America: Next-Generation Sequencing Market Share, By Product & Service And Country (2020)

Figure 15 Ngs Consumables Segment Accounted For The Largest Share Of The North American Ngs Market In 2020

4.3 Next-Generation Sequencing Market, By Application, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 16 Diagnostics Segment Will Continue To Dominate The Ngs Market In 2026

4.4 Next-Generation Sequencing Market Share, By End User, 2020

Figure 17 Academic Institutes & Research Centers Segment Accounted For The Largest Market Share In 2020

4.5 Next-Generation Sequencing Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 18 Asia Pacific Market To Register The Highest Growth In The Ngs Market From 2021 To 2026

5 Market Overview

and more…