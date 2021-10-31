IPOs In The Global Technology, Media, And Telecoms Sector 2018 To 2020 And Beyond Report

A detailed presentation analyzing the key themes driving IPOs in the tech, media, and telecom (TMT) sector. It includes a review of activity since January 2018 and a look ahead to IPOs planned for 2021.

Key Highlights

– Between 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2020, a clear trend has emerged in the TMT sector’s IPO market. Mature technologies like ecommerce and mobile have been associated with the most successful capital raisings. Measured by IPO proceeds, these themes accounted for almost half of the total TMT IPO market proceeds.

– Cutting edge technologies like fintech, cloud, and the internet of things (IoT) have been moderately successful in raising capital.

– By contrast, early stage technologies like 3D printing, blockchain, and quantum computing have been distinctly unsuccessful in attracting capital through equity listings.

Scope of this Report

– This report provides an overview of initial public offering (IPO) activity in the global TMT market between 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2020.

– It assesses the impact of COVID-19 on the TMT IPO market.

– It identifies the top 10 themes driving TMT IPOs during the identified period. These include ecommerce, mobile, fintech, cloud, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Reasons to Buy this Report

– 2020 saw significant challenges and uncertainties for financial markets. The two largest economies were already locked in a trade war, and the world was then hit by a global pandemic, for which most countries were poorly prepared.

– The global economy falling into recession and the impact of the US presidential election made the outlook even more uncertain. These economic and geopolitical factors had an impact on the initial public offering (IPO) market for the tech, media, and telecom (TMT) sector.

– This report analyzes TMT IPO activity in 2020, compares it against 2018 and 2019, and provides an outlook for 2021.

Table of Contents

TMT IPO market

Thematic drivers

Top 10 themes driving TMT IPOs

Deal selection methodology

Theme tagging methodology

Glossary

Further reading

Thematic methodology