UK Financial Advisors Market Report- Trends, Concerns, And Opportunities | Growth, Share And Analysis Of Key Players

UK Financial Advisors Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This UK Financial Advisors Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the UK Financial Advisors Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

While the UK financial advisor market enjoyed strong growth from 2016 to 2018, it has encountered increasing headwinds since 2019. Besides the obvious issue of the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry is struggling with rising costs and slowing revenue growth. Consolidation continues apace across the industry, with the number of firms – particularly smaller outfits – starting to decline. There has been a shift to mid-sized and large firms, with the average number of advisors per firm creeping up. While COVID-19 has been the key challenge for the market, other notable threats include Brexit and driving growth in the midst of economic downturn.

This report is a comprehensive analysis of the UK financial advice market, with a focus on key issues affecting independent financial advisors (IFAs) and their businesses. It provides an overview of the UK IFA competitive landscape, analyzing advisor numbers, business models, and industry consolidation trends. It also examines the key demographics accessing financial advice and the factors driving usage; identifies threats and opportunities for IFAs trying to expand their business; analyzes the impact of Brexit and COVID-19 on the UK financial advice industry; and explores factors influencing IFAs choice between independent and restricted models. The report draws from our proprietary survey data.

– Growth in average financial advisor revenues slowed or declined in 2019 depending on the segment. The largest firms of 50+ advisors experienced the greatest declines, with average revenues down 4.7% on 2018.

– COVID-19 is considered a threat by 13.8% of financial advisors but an opportunity by 9%.

– 61.8% of financial advisors use investment platforms. Those at the largest firms are most likely to work with multiple providers, while smaller outfits tend to keep their platform selection contained.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 The UK financial advisor market is encountering headwinds

1.2 Key findings

1.3 Critical success factors

2. Market Overview

2.1 The number of firms is flat but advisor numbers are up

2.2 Consolidation activity has been significant, with the number of smaller firms starting to decline

2.3 Average revenues have grown strongly since 2016, although growth tapered in 2019

2.4 Financial advisors are the leading channel for pensions and investments

2.5 The affluent are the bedrock of the IFA market, although the drivers for advice changed in 2020

3. Opportunities and Threats for Financial Advisors

3.1 Threats: COVID-19, Brexit, and a market downturn top the concerns of advisors

3.2 COVID-19 has presented numerous challenges to advisors, but opportunities can also be found

3.3 The full implications of Brexit are still unclear

3.4 Banks have a limited presence in the financial advice landscape, but are strengthening operations

3.5 Opportunities: Changing fee structures as well as the aging UK population are key prospects for advisors

3.6 Increasing the transparency of fee structures is considered a key opportunity by financial advisors

3.7 The aging population provides IFAs with steady growth of a core market

3.8 Younger clients are a relatively untapped market for IFAs, but advisors should take notice of banks

4. Working with Financial Advisors: Platforms and Investment Management

4.1 Service provision: Platform usage is an intrinsic part of advisor operations

4.2 Service provision: The use of multi-asset funds and model portfolios is increasing in investment management

5. Appendix

5.1 Abbreviations and acronyms

5.2 Definitions

5.3 Methodology

5.4 Secondary sources

5.5 Further reading