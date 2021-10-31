Transition Of Top Utilities From Conventional To Renewable Power Report- Deep Dive Analysis Of Power Mix, Renewable Power Portfolio And Pipeline, Investments, Emission Reduction Strategies And More

Transition of Top Utilities from Conventional to Renewable Power is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist. The report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into how the top power utilities are transitioning from conventional to renewable power. It discusses the current active and pipeline renewable power capacities and future renewable capacity targets of the top global utilities. It also discusses the emission reduction strategies and targets of these utilities, and their key subsidiaries and investments aimed at reducing emissions and increasing renewable capacity.

The report uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by RNR team of industry experts.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

EDF SA

China Huaneng Group Co Ltd

Duke Energy Corp

Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)

Enel S.p.A

Engie SA

NextEra Energy Inc

NTPC Ltd

State Power Investment Co Ltd

JERA Co

Saudi Electricity Co

Iberdrola SA

NRG Energy Inc

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd

Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE)

Scope of this Report-

The report includes the following insights about the top global power utilities –

– Active renewable power portfolio, pipeline capacities, and future targets.

– Comparison of the power mix in 2020 and the estimated power mix of 2030.

– Emission reduction performance and targets.

– Major renewables related deals.

– Key subsidiaries and investments that point to a transition to renewables.

– Key partnerships and initiatives related to renewables.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

The report will allow you to –

– Facilitate decision-making by providing historical and forecast data to analyse the transition of utilities.

– Develop business strategies by understanding the nature and extent of the transition in different utilities.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the renewables industrys growth potential.

– Maximize potential in the growth of the renewable power market

– Identify key partners, geographies, and business-development avenues.

– Respond to business structure, strategy, and prospects.

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4323901