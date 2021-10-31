Demographics Market Report- Size, Witness Highest Growth in near future by 2027

Demographics Market Report focuses on the mega-trend consisting of the underlying and mostly dependable socio-demographic and -economic trends impacting consumer societies worldwide. It is a mega-trend consisting of and affected by macro-level forces, and constant forces of change.

The Demographics mega-trend (formerly Evolving Landscapes in GlobalDatas TrendSights terminology) is driven by change. The mega-trend is bookended by the trends for Socio-Demographic Change and Socio-Economic Change. As global populations grow, age (while living longer), migrate, and follow less traditional paths through life, brands are faced with increased complexity but enhanced opportunity to appeal to consumer attitudes and behaviors that are becoming more differentiated and numerous. Economics changes consumers participation in, and what they want from markets. Both trends, and the sub-trends between them, are constantly reshaping consumer society, and exert influence in various ways all across GlobalDatas TrendSights map.

– Innovation across the FMCG space is being shaped by the challenges migrating populations and consumer trends offer to create better forms of product and service consumption and usage.

– Consumers lifestages are less linear and blurred, meaning more fragmented and specific need states.

– As populations continue to age, their impact on consumer markets intensifies; meanwhile Generation Z moves to assert its identity and individuality compared to Millennials.

– The COVID-19 pandemic has had broad implications for the Demographics mega-trend, leading to new challenges in responding to constituent trends such as Redefined Households and Socio-Economic Change, where needs have shifted in response to the crisis.

