Petrochemicals Market Report- In-depth Analysis with Strong Application Scope from 2021 to 2028

Petrochemicals Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Petrochemicals Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Petrochemicals Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Global petrochemical capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 2,190.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2020 to 3,071.9 mtpa in 2030. Around 2,009 planned and announced plants are slated to come online by 2030, primarily in Asia and the Middle East. Reliance Industries Ltd, China Petrochemical Corp, and Indian Oil Corp Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.

Scope of this Report-

– Global petrochemicals capacity outlook by region

– Petrochemicals planned and announced plants details

– Global petrochemicals capacity by commodity

– Capacity share of the major petrochemicals producers globally

– Global petrochemicals capital expenditure outlook by region

Table of Contents

1. Global Petrochemical Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

1.1. Key Highlights

1.2. Major New Plant Announcements

1.3. New Plant Cancellations

1.4. Key Stalled Plants

1.5. Global Petrochemical Capacity Contribution by Region

1.6. Global Petrochemical Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2021

1.7. Key Companies by Petrochemical Capacity Contributions (% Share), 2020

1.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Petrochemical Industry

1.9. Key Commodities by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Petrochemical Industry

1.10. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

1.11. Key Countries Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

1.12. Key Companies Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

1.13. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

1.14. Key Countries Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

2. Key Global Planned and Announced Petrochemical Plants

3. Appendix

3.1. Definitions

3.2. Abbreviations

3.3. Methodology

