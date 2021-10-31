Impact of COVID-19 on Uranium Mining Market Report-In-depth Analysis with Strong Application | State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom

Impact of COVID-19 on Uranium Mining Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Uranium Mining Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Uranium Mining Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
Kazatomprom
State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom
China National Nuclear Corp.
Orano SA
Cameco Corp.
BHP
1. Executive Summary
2. Resources, Production and Prices
2.1 Uranium resources by country
– Australia
– Kazakhstan
2.2 Uranium Production
2.3 Production by Country
– Kazakhstan
– Australia
– Namibia
– Canada
2.4 Uranium Prices
3. Uranium Assets
3.1 Mines and Projects by Stage and Country
3.2 Active Mines
3.3 Development Mines
3.4 Exploration Projects
4. Demand Drivers
4.1 Demand from Nuclear Power
5. Major Uranium Producers
5.1 Company Profiles
– Kazatomprom
– State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom
– China National Nuclear Corp.
– Orano SA
– Cameco Corp.
– BHP
6. Appendix
6.1 Abbreviations
6.2 Methodology
6.3 Coverage
6.4 Secondary Research
