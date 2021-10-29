Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Is Growing Significantly | Sika AG, Akzo Nobel N.V, MAPEI S.p.A, Dow Inc

Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

Get Sample Research Report (TOTALLY FREE) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1165589

The Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market is estimated at USD 1.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market:

Arkema S.A. (France)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

MAPEI S.p.A. (Italy)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (France)

Fosroc International Limited (UAE)

Dow Inc. (US) and H.B. Fuller Company (US)

The Lubrizol Corporation (US)

Organik Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. (Turkey)

Pidilite Industries Limited (India)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (US)

Berger Paints India Limited (India)

R. Meadows Inc. (US)

Evercrete Corporation (US)

Indulor Chemie GmbH (Germany)

The Euclid Chemical Company (US)

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1165589

The COVID-19 outbreak started from Wuhan, China has spread across all the major economies in the world. The polymer modified cementitious coatings market has significantly been impacted due to the outbreak of COVID-19 as most of the construction activities were put on hold. Trade, travel, retail, and manufacturing activities have been affected, and the production of construction chemicals has come to a standstill during the first three months of 2020 and is expected to continue till the second quarter of 2020.

Two-component segment is projected to be the fastest growing composition segment in the polymer modified cementitious coatings market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to excellent resistance to water, resistance to long-term weathering, good scratch resistance, and higher water vapor permeability of the two-component polymer modified cementitious coatings.

Competitive Landscape of Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market:

1 Introduction

2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions And Methodology

2.1 Market Share Analysis

3 Product Footprint

3.1 Star

3.2 Emerging Leaders

3.3 Pervasive

4 Company Evaluation Matrix

5 Sme Evaluation Matrix, 2019

Enquire More @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1165589