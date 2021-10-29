$ 6.8 Billion Worth “Fuel Additives Market”, Led by Afton Chemical Corporation, Innospec Inc, The Lubrizol Corporation, BASF SE, Infinieum Limited.

Fuel Additives Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Fuel Additives Market is projected to reach USD 6.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2020 and 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Fuel Additives Market:

Afton Chemical Corporation (US)

Innospec Inc. (US)

The Lubrizol Corporation (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Infinieum Limited (UK)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Chevron Oronite Company LLC (US)

Lanxess (Germany)

Dorf Ketal Chemicals (India)

Cummins Inc. (US)

Cerion LLC (US)

“The lubricity improvers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing type of fuel additives, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025.”

The lubricity improvers segment is expected to witness the highest growth, in terms of value, during the forecast period.The increasing government regulations regarding fuel emissions are mandating manufacturers to reduce sulfur levels in fuel. Due to the reduced sulfur content, the lubricity of fuel decreases. This, in turn, is driving the consumption of lubricity improvers.

“Diesel is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall fuel additives market, in terms of value, between 2020and 2025.”

The market for diesel fuel additives has been driven by the developing economies of APAC. North America, and Europe that are now focusing on the use of ULSD, which has higher dosing of additives than normal diesel.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 -31%, and Tier 3 – 23%

By Designation: C-Level – 46%, Director Level – 27%, and Others – 27%

By Region: North America – 33%, Europe – 27%, APAC- 27%, South America – 7%, Middle East & Africa – 6%,

Competitive Landscape of Fuel Additives Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, Tier 1 Companies

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

2.3 Innovators

3 Strength Of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises)

5.1 Progressive Companies

5.2 Responsive Companies

5.3 Dynamic Companies

5.4 Starting Blocks

6 Strength Of Product Portfolio

7 Business Strategy Excellence

8 Market Share Analysis

8.1 Afton Chemical Corporation

8.2 Innospec Inc.

8.3 The Lubrizol Corporation

9 Competitive Scenario

9.1 New Product Launch

9.2 Acquisition

9.3 Expansion

Research Coverage:

This report segments the market for fuel additives on the basis of type, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and acquisitions associated with the market for fuel additives.

