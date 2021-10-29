3D Printing Materials Market Share, Growth, Approaches and Forecast by 2025

Global 3D Printing Materials Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global 3D Printing Materials Market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.6 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the 3D Printing Materials Market:

3D System(US)

Arkema S.A. (France)

Royal DSM (Netherlands)

The ExOneCompany (US)

Stratasys Ltd. (US)

General Electric (US)

EOS GMBH Electro Optical Systems (Germany)

Materialise NV (Belgium)

Sandvik AB (Sweden)

Hoganas AB (Sweden)

Metals materials are highly useful in manufacturing components for the automotive and aerospace & defense industries. 3D printing metal materials have been further segmented into titanium, aluminum, nickel, stainless steel, and others (such as cobalt chrome, copper, silver, gold, and bronze). 3D printing metal materials offer various characteristics, such as lightweight, excellent temperature resistance, and heat resistance.

The healthcare industry is lucrative for 3D printing metals. 3D printing materials are used in making various medical implants, prosthetics, and to produce various other organs using plastic and metal materials. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has relatively slowed down the growth for 3D printing materials in 2020, additive manufacturing is proving its mettle in this tragic scenario as well.

Competitive Landscape of 3D Printing Materials Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Visionary Leaders

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1 Product Offering

3.2 Business Strategy

4 Market Ranking

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 New Product Development

5.2 Expansion & Investment

5.3 Merger & Acquisition

5.4 Joint Venture & Partnership

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall3D printing materials market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.