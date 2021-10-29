Ceramic Foams Market 2023: Some Basic Influencing Factors Making It’s Booming Industry

Global Ceramic Foams Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Ceramic Foams Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Global Ceramic Foams Market is estimated to be USD 343.2 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 441.7 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2018 and 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Ceramic Foams Market:

Ultramet (US)

Vesuvius Plc (UK)

SELEE Corporation (US)

ERG Aerospace Corp. (US)

Saint-Gobain High-Performance Refractories (US)

Pyrotek (US)

Induceramics (US)

LANIK s.r.o (Czech Republic)

Drache GmbH (Germany)

Baoding Ningxin New Material Co. Ltd. (China)

Aluminum oxide is estimated to be the fastest-growing type segment of the ceramic foamsmarket during the forecast period. Recent trends in the automotive industry have witnessed the increased consumption of lightweight and higher flexibility machine tools, which have increased the use of aluminum.

Molten metal filtrationisexpected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the ceramic foamsmarket during the forecast period.The growing automotive and electronics industries are expected to fuel the consumption of metal and alloys, which, in turn, will drive the ceramic foams market in molten metal filtration segment.

