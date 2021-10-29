Trending: Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market 2021 | Detailed Report

Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2027.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:

– Chain

– IBM

– Accenture

– Eris Industries

– Intel

– Deloitte

– Blockchain Tech

– Microsoft Corporation

– Digital Asset Holdings

– Earthport

Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market Segment by Type:

– Private Blockchain

– Public Blockchain

Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market Segment by Application:

– Government

– BFSI

– Automotive

– Retail & e-Commerce

– Media & Entertainment

– Others

Blockchain data is complete, consistent, timely, accurate, and widely available. Moreover, a third-party cannot interrupt transactions of cryptocurrencies, and thus there is no feasible way to implement a blockchain distributed ledger taxation system. Therefore, the global blockchain distributed ledger market is expected to witness moderate growth in the near future, owing to less transaction cost and reduced chance of thefts. However, limited acceptance and risk of unknown technical flaws are projected to hamper the market growth. Insignificant effect of inflation of blockchain distributed ledger is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

