New Zealand Life Insurance Market 2021 Report- IAG New Zealand Limited, Vero Insurance New Zealand Limited

New Zealand Life Insurance Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. New Zealand Life Insurance Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

IAG New Zealand Limited

Vero Insurance New Zealand Limited

QBE Insurance (Australia) Limited (New Zealand)

AA Insurance Limited

FMG Insurance Limited

TOWER Insurance Limited (New Zealand)

Asteron Life Limited (New Zealand)

AIG Insurance New Zealand Limited

The Hollard Insurance Company Pty Ltd (New Zealand)

Vero Liability Insurance Limited

New Zealand Life Insurance Market Report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the New Zealand life insurance segment. This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the New Zealand life insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as direct written premium, claims paid, penetration and assets during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024). The report gives a comprehensive overview of the New Zealand economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country. The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights-

– Key insights and the dynamics of the New Zealand life insurance industry.

– Comparison of New Zealand life insurance segments, along with premium and claim trends.

– A comprehensive overview of the New Zealand economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

– New Zealand insurance regulatory frameworks evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

– New Zealand life insurance industrys market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.

– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors profiles.

Scope of this Report-

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in New Zealand –

– It provides historical values for the New Zealand life insurance segment for the reports 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the New Zealand life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.

– It profiles the top life insurance companies in New Zealand and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to New Zealand life insurance segment, and each category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the New Zealand life insurance segment.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment.

– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Economy Overview

Key Macroeconomic Indicators

Country Risk Index

Chapter 3 COVID-19 Impact Assessment

Chapter 4 Summary Trend and KPIs

Penetration and Growth

Premiums and Lines of Business

Consumer Segment

Assets and Investments

Chapter 5 Regulatory Risk

Evolution

Key Facts

Licensing Requirements

Chapter 6 Key Trends by Lines of Business

Retail Line of Business

Commercial Line of Business

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Competitor Profiles

Chapter 10 Insurtech

Chapter 11 Consumer Insight Survey

Chapter 12 Appendix