UAE Solar Photovoltaic Market 2021 Report- Trends And Deep Analysis | Dubai Electricity And Water Authority, ALEC Energy

UAE Solar Photovoltaic Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. UAE Solar Photovoltaic Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

ALEC Energy

Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Authority

Yellow Door Energy

UAE Solar Photovoltaic Market Report analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the solar PV market in UAE. The research details renewable power market outlook in UAE (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar power) and provides forecasts up to 2030.

The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in UAE Solar PV market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar PV is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.

The report analyses UAE renewable power market and UAE solar photovoltaic (PV) market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2019.

– Detailed overview of the countrys solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

– Deal analysis of the countrys solar PV market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV sources.

– Major contracts and collaborations related to solar PV sector in the country.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2019

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

1.3 Solar PV, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

1.4 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, UAE, 2010-2030

2.1 Renewable Power Market, UAE, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

2.2 Renewable Power Market, UAE, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3. Solar PV Market, UAE

3.1 Solar PV Market, UAE, Overview

3.2 Solar PV Market, UAE, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.3 Solar PV Market, UAE, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.4 Solar PV Market, UAE, Market Size, 2011-2030

3.5 Solar PV Market, UAE, Market Segmentation

3.6 Solar PV Market, UAE, Targets

3.7 Solar PV Market, UAE, Tender Mechanism

3.8 Solar PV Market, UAE, Tariffs

3.9 Solar PV Market, UAE, Key Drivers

3.10 Solar PV Market, UAE, Restraints and Challenges

3.11 Solar PV Market, UAE, Risks

3.12 Solar PV Market, UAE, Contracting Models

3.13 Solar PV Market, UAE, Financing Trends

3.14 Solar PV Market, UAE, Plant Based Analysis

3.15 Solar PV Market, UAE, Deal Analysis, 2019

4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, UAE

4.1 Energy Market, Overview

4.2 Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy, 2030

4.3 Dubai Clean Energy Strategy, 2050

4.4 Renewable Energy Deployment Strategy

4.5 Net-metering

4.6 Solar Water Heating Regulation

4.7 Renewable Energy Auctions

4.8 Green Building Code, Dubai

5. Solar PV Market, UAE, Company Profiles

5.1 Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

5.2 ALEC Energy

5.3 Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Authority

5.4 Yellow Door Energy

6. Appendix