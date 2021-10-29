Canada Solar Photovoltaic Market Report- Recent Trends, Market Growth and Opportunities | BluEarth Renewables Inc, Axium Infrastructure Inc

Top Companies mentioned-

Ontario Power Generation Inc, Nextera Energy Partners LP ,BluEarth Renewables Inc, Axium Infrastructure Inc

Canada Solar Photovoltaic Market research details renewable power market outlook in Canada (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar power) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Canada Solar PV market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar PV is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this Report:

The report analyses Canada renewable power market and Canada solar photovoltaic (PV)market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on Canada renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of Canada solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

– Deal analysis of Canada solar PV market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV sources .

– Major contracts and collaborations related to solar PV sector in Canada.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to buy this report:

– The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Mexico solar PV market.

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for solar PV market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

– Identify key partners and business development avenues.

– Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2826377

Table of Contents in Canada Solar Photovoltaic Market Report:

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Solar PV, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

2.4 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Power Market, Canada, 2010-2030

3.1 Renewable Power Market, Canada, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.1.1 Renewable Power Market, Canada, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.1.2 Renewable Power Market, Canada, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

3.1.3 Renewable Power Market, Canada, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

3.1.4 Renewable Power Market, Canada, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

3.2 Renewable Power Market, Canada, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.2.1 Renewable Power Market, Canada, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.2.2 Renewable Power Market, Canada, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4 Solar PV Market, Canada

4.1 Solar PV Market, Canada, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.2 Solar PV Market, Canada, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3 Solar PV Market, Canada, Market Size, 2010-2025

4.4 Solar PV Market, Canada, Plant Based Analysis, 2018

4.4.1 Solar PV Market, Canada, Major Active Plants, 2018

4.4.2 Solar PV Market, Canada, Upcoming Projects, 2018

4.4.3 Solar PV Market, Canada, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

4.5 Solar PV Market, Canada, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.5.1 Solar PV Market, Canada, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

4.5.2 Solar PV Market, Canada, Split by Deal Type, 2018

4.5.3 Solar PV Market, Canada, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Canada

5.1 Canada, Power Market, Regulatory Framework

5.2 Recent Pan Canadian Framework Actions

5.3 Federal Programs

5.3.1 New Federal Tax Policy

5.3.2 Federal Incentive Programs

5.3.3 Program of Energy Research and Development

5.3.4 Office of Energy Research and Development (OERD)

5.3.5 Clean Energy Innovation Program

5.4 Provincial Incentives

5.5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Prince Edward Island

5.5.1 Renewable Energy Act

5.5.2 Provincial Energy Strategy

5.5.3 Tax exemption

5.5.4 Clean Energy Price Incentive

5.5.5 Net metering

5.5.6 Energy Saving Bonds

5.5.7 Solar Incentives

5.5.8 Energy Audit

5.5.9 10-year Energy Strategy

5.5.10 Climate Change Action Plan 2018-2023

5.6 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Manitoba

5.6.1 Climate and Green Plan

5.6.2 Incentives and rebates

5.6.3 Solar Energy Program

5.6.4 Solar Energy Pilot Program

5.6.5 Clean Energy Strategy

5.6.6 Residential Earth Power Loan

5.6.7 Regulatory policies

5.6.8 Renewable Energy Tax Credit

5.7 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Saskatchewan

5.7.1 Renewable Energy Targets

5.7.2 Renew Saskatchewan

5.7.3 Incentives and Rebates

5.7.4 Power Generation Partner Program (PGPP)

5.7.5 Net Metering Program

5.7.6 ENERGY STAR loan

5.7.7 Solar or Wind-powered water pump grant for farms

5.7.8 Auctions

5.8 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Northwest Territories (NWT)

5.8.1 2030 Energy Strategy

5.8.2 2030 NWT Climate Change Strategic Framework

5.8.3 Arctic Energy Alliance (AEA)

5.8.4 The Alternatives Energy Technology Program (AETP)

5.8.5 Funding

5.8.6 The Energy Action Plan

5.8.7 Net Metering

5.8.8 Carbon tax

5.9 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Alberta

5.9.1 Climate Leadership Plan (CLP)

5.9.2 Climate Change Strategy

5.9.3 Provincial Energy Strategy

5.9.4 Renewable Electricity Program

5.9.5 REP Results

5.9.6 Business Energy Savings Program

5.9.7 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar

5.10 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, New Foundland and Labrador

5.10.1 2007 Energy Plan

5.10.2 Net Metering

5.11 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, British Columbia

5.11.1 Clean Energy Act

5.11.2 Energy Plan: A Vision for Clean Energy Leadership

5.11.3 Climate Change Accountability Act

5.11.4 CleanBC Plan

5.11.5 Carbon pricing

5.11.6 Financial Incentives for Solar

5.11.7 Standing Offer Program

5.12 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Nova Scotia

5.12.1 Renewable Electricity Plan, 2010

5.12.2 Energy Strategy 2009

5.12.3 Renewable Energy Standard Regulations, 2007

5.12.4 Renewable Energy Standard 2011

5.12.5 Renewable Energy Standard 2013

5.12.6 Renewable Energy Standard 2015

5.12.7 Renewable Energy Standard 2020

5.12.8 Greenhouse Gas Emissions

5.12.9 Business Plan 2018-19

5.12.10 Net Metering

5.12.11 Renewable to Retail Program

5.12.12 Marine Renewable Energy Act

5.12.13 Proposed amendment in 2018

5.12.14 Community Feed-in Tariffs

5.12.15 Solar Energy Programs and Projects

5.12.16 New Home Construction program

5.12.17 Community Economic Development Investment Fund (CEDIF)

5.12.18 Community Buildings Pilot Program

5.12.19 EnerGuide for New Houses

5.12.20 Commercial and Industrial Custom Program

5.12.21 Small Business Lighting Solutions Program

5.12.22 EcoEnergy Retrofit Incentive for Buildings

5.13 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Quebec

5.13.1 Energy Policy 2030

5.13.2 2018-2023 Action Plan

5.13.3 Climate Change Action Plan, 2013-2020

5.13.4 Green Fund

5.13.5 New Hampshire Interconnection Project

5.13.6 Energy Strategy 2016-2025

5.13.7 Net Metering

5.13.8 Renoclimat and Novoclimat Program

5.13.9 RénoVert Tax Credit

5.14 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Ontario

5.14.1 Market Renewal Project

5.14.2 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Renewable Energy Sources

5.14.3 Integrated Power System Plan

5.14.4 Combined Heat and Power Renewable Co-generation Projects

5.14.5 Clean Energy Standard Offer Program

5.14.6 Green Energy Investment Agreement

5.14.7 Conservation Fund

5.14.8 Net Metering

5.14.9 Retail Sales Tax Rebate

5.14.10 Harmonized Sales Tax

5.14.11 Industrial Electricity Incentive Program

5.14.12 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar

6 Solar PV Market, Canada, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: Ontario Power Generation Inc;

6.1.1 Ontario Power Generation Inc; – Company Overview

6.1.2 Ontario Power Generation Inc; – Business Description

6.1.3 Ontario Power Generation Inc; – SWOT Analysis

6.1.4 Ontario Power Generation Inc; – Major Products and Services

6.1.5 Ontario Power Generation Inc; – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: Nextera Energy Partners LP

6.2.1 Nextera Energy Partners LP – Company Overview

6.2.2 Nextera Energy Partners LP – Business Description

6.2.3 Nextera Energy Partners LP – Major Products and Services

6.2.4 Nextera Energy Partners LP – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: BluEarth Renewables Inc

6.3.1 BluEarth Renewables Inc – Company Overview

6.3.2 BluEarth Renewables Inc – Major Products and Services

6.3.3 BluEarth Renewables Inc – Head Office

6.4 Company Snapshot: Axium Infrastructure Inc

6.4.1 Axium Infrastructure Inc – Company Overview

6.4.2 Axium Infrastructure Inc – Major Products and Services

6.4.3 Axium Infrastructure Inc – Head Office

7 Appendix

and more…