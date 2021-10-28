Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation Market Report- Insights On Product And Regional Segmental Revenue Forecast | Boston Scientific Corp

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation Market Report provides comprehensive information about the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation, also known as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat severe aortic valve stenosis by implanting a Transcatheter Heart Valve in a patient’s diseased aortic valve.

Scope of this Report-

– Extensive coverage of the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) under development

– The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

– The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) and list all their pipeline projects

– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

– The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

– Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy this Report-

The report enables you to –

– Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand important and diverse types of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) under development

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

– In-depth analysis of the products current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) – Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.5 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) – Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) – Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Companies and Product Overview

5.1 Aegis Surgical Limited Company Overview

5.1.1 Aegis Surgical Limited Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.2 Anteris Technologies Ltd Company Overview

5.2.1 Anteris Technologies Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.3 AorTx, Inc. Company Overview

5.3.1 AorTx, Inc. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.4 Arbor Surgical Technologies, Inc. Company Overview

5.4.1 Arbor Surgical Technologies, Inc. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.5 Boston Scientific Corp Company Overview

5.5.1 Boston Scientific Corp Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.6 Carena Healthcare Ltd Company Overview

5.6.1 Carena Healthcare Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.7 Clemson University Company Overview

5.7.1 Clemson University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.8 Colibri Heart Valve LLC Company Overview

5.8.1 Colibri Heart Valve LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.9 Daidalos Solutions BV Company Overview

5.9.1 Daidalos Solutions BV Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.10 Direct Flow Medical Inc (Inactive) Company Overview

5.10.1 Direct Flow Medical Inc (Inactive) Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.11 DSM Dyneema BV Company Overview

5.11.1 DSM Dyneema BV Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.12 Dura LLC Company Overview

5.12.1 Dura LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.13 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Company Overview

5.13.1 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.14 Foldax Inc Company Overview

5.14.1 Foldax Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.15 HLT, Inc. Company Overview

5.15.1 HLT, Inc. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.16 JC Medical, Inc. Company Overview

5.16.1 JC Medical, Inc. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.17 JenaValve Technology GmbH Company Overview

5.17.1 JenaValve Technology GmbH Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.18 Mayo Clinic Company Overview

5.18.1 Mayo Clinic Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.19 Medtronic Plc Company Overview

5.19.1 Medtronic Plc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.20 MicroPort Scientific Corp Company Overview

5.20.1 MicroPort Scientific Corp Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.21 NVT AG Company Overview

5.21.1 NVT AG Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.22 Peijia Medical Ltd Company Overview

5.22.1 Peijia Medical Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.23 PolyNova Cardiovascular Inc Company Overview

5.23.1 PolyNova Cardiovascular Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.24 RegenaGraft Company Overview

5.24.1 RegenaGraft Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.25 ReValve Med Inc Company Overview

5.25.1 ReValve Med Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.26 SAS Cormove Company Overview

5.26.1 SAS Cormove Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.27 St. Jude Medical LLC Company Overview

5.27.1 St. Jude Medical LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.28 Stony Brook University Company Overview

5.28.1 Stony Brook University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.29 Symetis SA Company Overview

5.29.1 Symetis SA Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.30 The University of British Columbia Company Overview

5.30.1 The University of British Columbia Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.31 Thubrikar Aortic Valve, Inc. Company Overview

5.31.1 Thubrikar Aortic Valve, Inc. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.32 University College London Company Overview

5.32.1 University College London Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.33 University of California San Francisco Company Overview

5.33.1 University of California San Francisco Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.34 University of Cambridge Company Overview

5.34.1 University of Cambridge Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.35 University of Iowa Company Overview

5.35.1 University of Iowa Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.36 Vascular Concepts Ltd Company Overview

5.36.1 Vascular Concepts Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.37 Venus MedTech Company Overview

5.37.1 Venus MedTech Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.38 Xeltis AG Company Overview

5.38.1 Xeltis AG Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

6 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI)- Recent Developments

6.1 Jun 24, 2020: Apollo Hospitals, Indore successfully performs Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement surgery on a nonagenarian patient.

6.2 May 19, 2020: Anti-calcification comparison study

6.3 Apr 14, 2020: BioCardia announces litigation financing in the case captioned Boston Scientific

6.4 Mar 28, 2020: Edwards pauses enrollments in pivotal mitral, tricuspid trials in response to hospitals’ focus on COVID-19

6.5 Feb 24, 2020: 2020 Catalyst award winner Medtronic hires Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer

6.6 Feb 24, 2020: 2020 Catalyst Award Winner Medtronic hires Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer

6.7 Feb 18, 2020: Medtronic reports third quarter financial results 2020

6.8 Feb 17, 2020: Hershey Medical Center becomes first in region to offer latest Edwards Sapien heart valve device

6.9 Feb 05, 2020: Boston Scientific announces results for fourth quarter and full year 2019

6.10 Jan 22, 2020: First-in-human SAVR trial begins Q1 2020

6.11 Jan 14, 2020: Boston Scientific announces preliminary unaudited sales for the fourth quarter and full year 2019

6.12 Jan 09, 2020: JenaValve Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) System designated by FDA as breakthrough device

6.13 Dec 04, 2019: Lumeon and Medtronic partner to deliver new models of care in Europe

6.14 Nov 19, 2019: Medtronic reports second quarter financial results for the year 2019

6.15 Nov 18, 2019: MyVal transcatheter heart valve reports positive trial results

7 Appendix

7.1 Methodology

7.2 About

7.3 Contact Us

7.4 Disclaimer