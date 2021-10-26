Poland Wind Power Market Report- Emerging Trends Analysis 2028 Top Leading player– PGE Energia Odnawialna SA, EDP Renovaveis SA

ReportsnReports added Poland Wind Power Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Poland Wind Power Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Poland Wind Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
Tauron Polska Energia SA, PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA, PGE Energia Odnawialna SA, EDP Renovaveis SA
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2020
1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020
1.3 Report Guidance
2. Renewable Power Market, Poland, 2010-2030
2.1 Renewable Power Market, Poland, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Poland, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Poland, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2020 and 2030
– Renewable Power Market, Poland, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2021-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Poland, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030
2.2 Renewable Power Market, Poland, Power Generation, 2010-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Poland, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Poland, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030
3. Wind Power Market, Poland
3.1 Wind Power Market, Poland, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030
Wind Power Market, Poland, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Onshore and Offshore Wind, 2010-2030
3.2 Wind Power Market, Poland, Power Generation, 2010-2030
Wind Power Market, Poland, Power Generation by Type, 2010-2030
3.3 Wind Power Market, Poland, Market Size, 2010-2025
3.4 Wind Power Market, Poland, Power Plants, 2020
Wind Power Market, Poland, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants
Wind Power Market, Poland, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020
3.5 Wind Power Market, Poland, Deal Analysis, 2020
Wind Power Market, Poland, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2020
Wind Power Market, Poland, Split by Deal Type, 2020
4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Poland
4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
4.2 Poland Energy Policy 2040 (PEP2040)
4.3 Renewable Energy Sources Act (RES Act)
– Amendments under the RES Act
– RES Act, 2018
– Distance Act
– Building Law
– Draft Amendments announced in June, 2019
4.4 Renewable Energy Auctions
– Renewable Energy Auction Plan -2021
– Amendment in Auction System, 2019
– Constraint for renewable auctions
– Auction Rules
– Modifications made in the amendment
4.5 Energy Law Act
4.6 Quota System (Renewable Portfolio Standards)
4.7 Feed-in Tariff
– Feed-in-Premium
4.8 Financial Incentives
– The Stork Program (Loan-National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management (NFEP&WM))
– BOCIAN-support for distributed energy sources
– Green Investment Scheme
– Certification-based Investment Scheme
– Solar Rebate Scheme Mój Pr?d or My Electricity, 2019
5. Wind Power Market, Poland, Company Profiles
5.1 Company Snapshot: Tauron Polska Energia SA
– Tauron Polska Energia SA – Company Overview
– Tauron Polska Energia SA – Business Description
– Tauron Polska Energia SA – SWOT Analysis
– Tauron Polska Energia SA – Major Products and Services
– Tauron Polska Energia SA – Head Office
5.2 Company Snapshot: PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA
– PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA – Company Overview
– PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA – Business Description
– PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA – SWOT Analysis
– PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA – Major Products and Services
– PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA – Head Office
5.3 Company Snapshot: PGE Energia Odnawialna SA
– PGE Energia Odnawialna SA – Company Overview
– PGE Energia Odnawialna SA – Major Products and Services
– PGE Energia Odnawialna SA – Head Office
5.4 Company Snapshot: EDP Renovaveis SA
– EDP Renovaveis SA – Company Overview
– EDP Renovaveis SA – Business Description
– EDP Renovaveis SA – SWOT Analysis
– EDP Renovaveis SA – Major Products and Services
– EDP Renovaveis SA – Head Office
6. Appendix
6.1 Abbreviations
6.2 Market Definitions
– Power
– Renewable Power
– Installed Capacity
– Electricity Generation
– Electricity Consumption
6.3 Methodology
– Coverage
– Secondary Research
– Primary Research
– Modelling and Forecasting
