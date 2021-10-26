Propylene Glycol Market Analysis by Global Industry Growth, Regions, Types and Forecasts 2024

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=298318

The Global Propylene Glycol Market is expected to reach US$ 4.7 Billion by 2024 from US$ 3.8 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.4%. This report spread across 176 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 128 Tables and 54 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Propylene Glycol Market:

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Lyondell Basell Industries N.V. (Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. (China)

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products LLC (U.S.)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

SKC Co.Ltd. (South Korea)

Temix International S.R.L. (Italy)

Ineos Oxide (Switzerland)

“Petroleum-based propylene glycol to be the larger segment by source in the global market”

The market for petroleum-based propylene glycol is projected to be the largest from 2019 to 2024. The rising demand from the construction and transportation industries is fueling the growth of the petroleum-based propylene glycol market.

Ask for 25% Discount on this report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=298318

“Transportation to be the largest end-use industry segment of the propylene glycol market during the forecast period”

Transportation is projected to be the largest end-use industry segment of the global propylene glycol market from 2019 to 2024. The growth is mainly due to the rising demand for propylene glycol in automotive coolants and aircraft wings & surface applications. Continuing economic development and increasing disposable income are also driving the global propylene glycol market in the transportation industry.

Competitive Landscape of Propylene Glycol Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1 Innovators

2.2 Visionary Leaders

3 Strength of Product Portfolio (10 Players)

4 Business Strategy Excellence (10 Players)

5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (SMSE)

5.1 Progressive Companies

5.2 Responsive Companies

5.3 Dynamic Companies

5.4 Starting Blocks

6 Strength of Product Portfolio (16 Players)

7 Business Strategy Excellence (16 Players)

8 Market Share of Key Players

8.1 The DOW Chemical Company (US)

8.2 Lyondellbasedll Industries N.V. (Netherlands)

8.3 Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., LTD. (China)

8.4 Ineos Oxide (Switzerland)

9 Competitive Situations and Trends

9.1 Expansions

9.2 Partnerships

9.3 Contracts & Agreements

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=298318

Reason to access this report: