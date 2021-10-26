Global 3D Printing Metals Market Key Manufacturers Analysis and Forecasts 2020 to 2024

Get Free Sample Study Papers @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=512109

The 3D Printing Metals Market is estimated to be USD 774 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3,159 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 32.5% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 152 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 121 Tables and 47 figures is now available in this research.

“The aerospace & defense segment is expected to hold the largest share of the 3D printing metals market during the forecast period”

The aerospace & defense application segment accounted for the largest share of the 3D printing metals market in 2018. The aerospace & defense industry has a specific requirement for lightweight and high strength components, with accurate and precise designs. Metals such as titanium are used extensively in this industry as they can withstand high temperatures and are resistant to wear & tear. Therefore, the demand for high strength materials to manufacture complex geometries is a major factor driving the demand for 3D printing metals in the aerospace & defense end-use industry.

“The powder bed fusion segment is expected to lead the 3D printing metals market during the forecast period”

Powder bed fusion is the most common technology used globally, and it accounts for the largest share of the 3Dprinting metals market. This technology is projected to grow at the fastest rate, owing to the increasing demand for metal powders from the aerospace & defense and automotive industries. Metal products manufactured using powder bed fusion have high density and mechanical and impact strength.

“The titanium segment is expected to lead the 3D printing metals market during the forecast period”

Based on metal type, the titanium segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the 3D printing metals market in 2019. The 3D printed titanium is primarily used in dental & medical applications because of its non-toxic nature, high strength, and resistance to corrosion. The growing demand from these end-use industries has increased the production of titanium.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1– 16%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3–48%

By Designation – C-Level–16%, D-Level Executives – 24%,and Others–60%

By Region – Asia Pacific– 20%, Europe – 36%, North America – 24%, Middle East & Africa – 12% South America –8%,

Key Players- 3D Systems Corporation (US), Stratasys Ltd. (US), Renishaw plc (UK), General Electric Company (US), Carpenter Technology Corporation (US), Materialise NV (Belgium), Voxeljet AG (Germany), Sandvik AB (Sweden), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), The ExOne Company (US), and Proto Labs, Inc. (US)

