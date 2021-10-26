Biodegradable Polymers Market Is Growing Significantly | NatureWorks LLC, BASF SE, Total Corbion PLA

The European Biodegradable Polymers market for extrusion coating size is expected to grow from US$ 403 Million in 2019 to US$ 829 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Major Vendors profiled in the Biodegradable Polymers Market:

NatureWorks LLC (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Total Corbion PLA (Netherlands)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Biotech(Germany)

Novamont S.P.A. (Italy)

Biome Bioplastics (UK)

Toray Industries (Japan)

Bio-On (Italy)

Plantic Technologies (Australia)

“The PLA segment is estimated to drive the European market during the forecast period.”

The biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating has been segmented based on type into PLA, starch, PBS, PHA and others. Among these types, the PLA segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period.PLA can be safely used for the packaging of hot soup, coffee, and other hot beverages. It is often blended with starch to increase its biodegradability and reduce its cost. The key applications of PLA used for extrusion coating are dairy containers, disposable tableware, agricultural mulch films, milk & juice cartons, and planter boxes.

Ask for 25% Discount at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2871632

“The paper & paperboard substrate segment is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.”

The biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating has been segmented based on substrate in to paper & paperboard, cellulose films, and others. Among these, the paper & paperboard segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Paper &paperboard is lightweight, recyclable, low-cost, and has an added advantage of improving the visual appearance of a product.

“The flexible packaging application is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The flexible packaging segment of the biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating is the fastest-growing application. It is used in various industrial and consumer products. Many brands are shifting from rigid packaging to flexible packaging as it offers various advantages, such as longer shelf-life, low cost, consumer-friendliness, the capability of retaining the freshness of products, requirement of less energy, eco-friendliness, and others.

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the European biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses in a better way and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.