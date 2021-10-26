Calcite Market to 2024 – Growing Steady at 5.2% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 13.0 Billion

Get Free Sample Copy in PDF Format at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2850994

The Global Calcite Market size is estimated to be US$ 10.1 Billion in 2019 and projected to reach US$ 13.0 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 143 Pages, Profiling 25 Companies and Supported with 105 Tables and 34 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Calcite Market:

Imerys S.A. (France)

Omya AG (Switzerland)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (US)

Huber Engineered Materials (US)

Gulshan Polyols Ltd. (India)

Nordkalk Corporation (Finland)

Wolkem India Ltd. (India)

Sibelco (Belgium)

“Ground calcium carbonate is the dominant type projected to drive the market during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the calcite market has been classified into ground calcium carbonate and precipitated calcium carbonate. Among these, the ground calcium carbonate segment is projected to account for the largest share of the market in terms of value & volume during the forecast period. The ground calcium carbonate segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for ground calcium carbonate is driven by its wide usage as a filler in the paper application.

“Paper application is the major consumer of the calcite market and is expected to grow further.”

Based on application, the market has been classified into paper, paints & coatings, construction, plastics, adhesives & sealants, and others. In terms of volume and value, the paper application accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to its ability to enhance the printability, whiteness, and brightness & opacity of the paper.

