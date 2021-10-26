New Study on Waterborne Coatings Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 91.8 Billion by 2024”

The Global Waterborne Coatings Market size is projected to grow from US$ 74.1 Billion in 2019 to US$ 91.8 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.4%, between 2019 and 2024. This report spread across 166 Pages, Profiling 11 Companies and Supported with 119 Tables and 50 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Waterborne Coatings:

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)

PPG Industries (US)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

Nippon Paint Holding Co Ltd (Japan)

Axalta Coatings System LLC (US)

Tikkurila Oyj (Finland)

Jotun A/S (Norway)

Epoxy resins are well-known for their excellent chemical and corrosion resistance. This resin is hard and impact resistant. For most applications, epoxy coatings are used as functional coatings for substrate protection, where corrosion resistance, impact resistance, and adhesion are essential. Epoxies are often used for decorative applications. The growing construction, aerospace, and marine industries in the emerging countries of APAC, Europe, and South America, due to increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles have been a major driving factor for the segment.

Waterborne architectural coatings possess various favorable properties such as high corrosion and temperature resistance, increased durability of end products, and low fire-hazards risk and, thus, are preferred for use in various commercial and industrial applications. With the growing population and increasing migration of population to the developed nations, the construction industry is estimated to develop substantially in the coming years.

The APAC market is segmented into China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Rest of APAC. The APAC region is expected to continue to account for the largest share of the global waterborne coatings market during the forecast period. China is the largest consumer of waterborne coatings for the past few years. Favorable government policies such as lenient environmental regulations regarding emission levels and lower taxes for manufacturers and increased income levels have resulted in the growth of the waterborne coatings market in China.

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed segmentation of the waterborne coatings market based on resin type, application, and region. Based on resin type, the waterborne coatings industry has been segmented into acrylic, polyester, alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane, PTFE, PVDF, and PVDC. Based on application, the market has been segmented into architectural and industrial coatings. Based on region, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.