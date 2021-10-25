Internet of Things Market Report- by Key Segments, Growth Size, Emerging Trends and Forecast | AAC Technologies, Accenture

ReportsnReports added Internet of Things Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Internet of Things Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Internet of Things Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
The Internet of Things, or IoT, describes the use of connected sensors and actuators to control and monitor the environment, the things that move within it, and the people that act within it. Use cases include the automated home, the connected car, wearable technology, the automated home, smart cities, and predictive maintenance for industrial machinery.
Key Highlights-
– For IoT technology to become truly pervasive, two things need to happen: latency levels need to drop to allow real-time decision making, and IoT deployments need to operate more autonomously.
– Advances in data center technology are already pushing more intelligence to the edge of data networks, reducing latency, while Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technology is gradually reducing the role of human decision-making in many IoT ecosystems.
– Pervasive IoT will become closer to reality as AIoT and edge computing – both nascent technologies – mature, perhaps in a decade or so for markets such as autonomous trucks.
Scope of this Report-
– This report provides an overview of the Internet of Things (IoT) theme.
– It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.
– It contains a comprehensive industry analysis, including market size and growth forecasts for both enterprise and consumer IoT, details of M&A deals driven by the IoT theme, and analysis of patent trends.
– The detailed value chain shows comprises five layers: devices, connectivity, data, apps, and services. Leading and challenging vendors are identified across each of the five layers.
Reasons to Buy this Report-
– We forecast the global IoT market to reach $1.1 trillion in revenue by 2024.
– Enterprise IoT will account for 73% of market revenue by 2024, down from 76% in 2020, while the consumer segment will make up 27% in 2024, up from 24% in 2020, with significant growth coming from wearables.
– In a post-COVID-19 world, we expect a new wave of digital transformation to fuel higher growth across all IoT markets.
Table of Contents
Executive summary
Players
Technology briefing
Trends
Industry analysis
Value chain
Companies
Sector scorecards
Glossary
Further reading
Thematic methodology