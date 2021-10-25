Malaysia – The Future of Foodservice Market Report- 2021 and Forecast to 2027 with different segments, Key players

Malaysia – The Future of Foodservice to 2025 published by GlobalData provides extensive insight and analysis of the Malaysian Foodservice market over the next five years (2020-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

Malaysian foodservice profit sector contracted by a CAGR of 2.8% from 2015-2020. The closure of restaurants, bars, cafés, and other outlets owing to the lockdown imposed in the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19 adversely impacted the growth of the channel in 2020. However, the foodservice industry is expected to stage a sharp rebound over the forecast period, supported by economic growth, urbanization, the need for convenient outlets, and increasing exposure of the youth to these food types.

The report includes –

– Overview of Malaysia’s macro-economic landscape: Detailed analysis of current macro-economic factors and their impact on Malaysia’s foodservice market including GDP per capita, consumer price index, population growth and annual household income distribution.- Growth dynamics: In-depth data and forecasts of key channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea Shops) within Malaysia’s foodservice market, including the value of the market, number of transactions, number of outlets and average transaction price. – Customer segmentation: identify the most important demographic groups, buying habits and motivations that drive out-of-home meal occasions among segments of the Malaysian population.- Key players: Overview of market leaders within the four major channels including business descriptions and number of outlets.

Scope of this report-

– Full-service restaurant is the largest channel in the Malaysian foodservice profit sector by revenue, representing 36.6% of total sector revenue in 2020. QSR, accommodation, and pub, club, and bar are among other prominent channels, with market shares of 24.5%, 8.3%, and 7.7% respectively. FSR remains a popular choice among consumers owing to consumers’ preference for traditional foods.

– FSR also led in terms of the number of outlets in 2020. Although leading FSR operators expanded their presence in 2020, however, many operators have gone out of business amid the pandemic. The total number of outlets in the QSR channel grew by a CAGR of 0.1% during this period; the only channel to record growth in terms of outlets among all foodservice channels.

– Delivery and takeaway transactions surged in 2020 owing to the restrictions on the operation of restaurants and cafes and the implementation of social distancing norms amid the pandemic.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Specific forecasts of the foodservice market over the next five years (2020-2025) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets.

– Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea shops) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Macroeconomic Context

Introducing the Consumer Segments

Profit Sector Metrics

Profit Sector by Channel

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

Full Service Restaurants (FSR)

Coffee and Tea Shops

Cost Sector Metrics

Appendix