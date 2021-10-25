Global Hot Drinks Sector Market Report- Growth Drivers, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors

The global hot drinks sector was valued at US$218.7 billion in 2020 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 5.82% during 2020-2025 to reach US$290.2 billion by 2025. Asia-Pacific represented the largest region for the global hot drinks sector, with a value share of 38.1% in 2020, followed by the Americas with 24.8%. Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is also forecast to record the highest value CAGR during 2020-2025, at 7.46%. The top five companies made up a combined value share of 31.6% in 2020. Nestlé was the leading company in the global hot drinks sector with a value share of 13.9%, followed by Jacobs Douwe Egberts with 8.2%. Unilever, JAB Holding Company, and Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. are the other top companies and accounted for a value share of 5.1%, 2.4% and 2%, respectively, in 2020. The overall share of private label products in the global hot drinks sector increased nominally from 9.2% in 2015 to 9.4% in 2020, to reach US$18.1 billion. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the global hot drinks sector in 2020, with a value share of 42.5%, ahead of convenience stores with 29.1%. Flexible packaging was the most widely used package material in the hot drinks sector in 2020, accounting for a 45.2% volume share, while bag/sachet was the most used pack type, with a volume share of 40.6%. The screw top closure type accounted for a 9.7% volume share, while the carton – folding primary outer type held a share of 9.6%.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Sector Overview

Current Scenario and Future Outlook

Global Hot Drinks Sector Overview – What Are the Growth Drivers, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Regional Hot Drinks Overview – What Are the Growth Drivers, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Key Challenges in the Global Hot Drinks Sector

Part 2: Shift in Consumption Patters

Reasons for Shift in Consumption Patterns

Change in Consumption Levels

Part 3: Identifying High-Potential Countries

Analysis of 10 Countries on the Basis of Risk-Reward Analysis (Market Assessment, Economic Development,

Socio-Demographic Factors, Governance Indicators, and Technological Infrastructure

Part 4: Country Deep Analysis

High-Potential Country Analysis

Future Outlook

Part 5: Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies by Value – Global

Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis – Global

Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis by Region

Part 6: Competitive Landscape – Market Analysis

Part 7: Market Share of Private Label

Private Label Share Analysis by Region

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Part 8: Key Distribution Channels

Share of Key Distribution Channels – Global and Regional Level

Part 9: Key Packaging Formats

Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Appendix

Definitions

Methodology