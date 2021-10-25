Global Hot Drinks Sector Market Report- Growth Drivers, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors

The global hot drinks sector was valued at US$218.7 billion in 2020 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 5.82% during 2020-2025 to reach US$290.2 billion by 2025. Asia-Pacific represented the largest region for the global hot drinks sector, with a value share of 38.1% in 2020, followed by the Americas with 24.8%. Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is also forecast to record the highest value CAGR during 2020-2025, at 7.46%. The top five companies made up a combined value share of 31.6% in 2020. Nestlé was the leading company in the global hot drinks sector with a value share of 13.9%, followed by Jacobs Douwe Egberts with 8.2%. Unilever, JAB Holding Company, and Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. are the other top companies and accounted for a value share of 5.1%, 2.4% and 2%, respectively, in 2020. The overall share of private label products in the global hot drinks sector increased nominally from 9.2% in 2015 to 9.4% in 2020, to reach US$18.1 billion. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the global hot drinks sector in 2020, with a value share of 42.5%, ahead of convenience stores with 29.1%. Flexible packaging was the most widely used package material in the hot drinks sector in 2020, accounting for a 45.2% volume share, while bag/sachet was the most used pack type, with a volume share of 40.6%. The screw top closure type accounted for a 9.7% volume share, while the carton – folding primary outer type held a share of 9.6%.
Scope of this Report-
– Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging.
– The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions – Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe – highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.
Reasons to Buy this Report-
– To have a thorough fact based analysis with information about the global hot drinks industry across the five regions in value terms and the underlying factors that are driving the sales.
– To gain confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the industry and to identify high-potential countries over the next 5 years.
– The analysts have placed a significant emphasis on the mega trends that drive consumer choice and will provide a clear picture about the future opportunities that can be explored across the regions, resulting in revenue expansion.
– To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the industry at global and regional level with information about their sector share, business descriptions and product profiles
Table of Contents
Part 1: Sector Overview
Current Scenario and Future Outlook
Global Hot Drinks Sector Overview – What Are the Growth Drivers, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?
Regional Hot Drinks Overview – What Are the Growth Drivers, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?
Key Challenges in the Global Hot Drinks Sector
Part 2: Shift in Consumption Patters
Reasons for Shift in Consumption Patterns
Change in Consumption Levels
Part 3: Identifying High-Potential Countries
Analysis of 10 Countries on the Basis of Risk-Reward Analysis (Market Assessment, Economic Development,
Socio-Demographic Factors, Governance Indicators, and Technological Infrastructure
Part 4: Country Deep Analysis
High-Potential Country Analysis
Future Outlook
Part 5: Competitive Landscape
Leading Companies by Value – Global
Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis – Global
Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis by Region
Part 6: Competitive Landscape – Market Analysis
Part 7: Market Share of Private Label
Private Label Share Analysis by Region
Private Label Share Analysis by Category
Part 8: Key Distribution Channels
Share of Key Distribution Channels – Global and Regional Level
Part 9: Key Packaging Formats
Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type
Growth Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type
Appendix
Definitions
Methodology