Endometrial Cancer Market Report- Epidemiology Forecast | In-depth Analysis with Strong Application Scope

Endometrial Cancer Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028.

Endometrial cancer is the most common form of uterine cancer, arising from the endometrial lining of the uterus. Endometroid endometrial cancer is highly associated with increased estrogen levels, making it more common among young women, women with higher levels of body fat, and in those taking a form of exogenous estrogen.

In the 8MM, the diagnosed incident cases of endometrial cancer are expected to increase from 120,883 cases in 2020 to 133,690 cases in 2030, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.06%. In the five major European markets (5EU: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), the diagnosed incident cases of endometrial cancer are expected to increase from 42,775 cases in 2020 to 47,947 cases in 2030, at an AGR of 1.21%. When examining the AGR by individual market, GlobalData forecasts that all markets will see an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of endometrial cancer during the forecast period. As seen in Figure 2, in 2020, there were 483,737 five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of endometrial cancer in the 8MM, which is expected to increase to 547,783 cases by 2030, at an AGR of 1.32%.

– The Endometrial Cancer Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of endometrial cancer in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Canada).

– It also includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast of the diagnosed incident and five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of endometrial cancer in these markets from 2020-2030. The incident cases are further segmented by age, International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) stage at diagnosis (I, II, IIIA, and IV), subtype (endometrioid, clear cell, serous, carcinosarcoma, and other), and associated biomarkers: microsatellite instability (MSI) high, mismatch repair deficiency (MMR-D), polymerase ? (POLE ) ultra mutation, MSI hypermutated, copy number low (CN low), copy number high (CN high), programmed death-ligand 1 (PDL-1), and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER-2) positivity.

– The endometrial cancer epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.

