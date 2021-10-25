Norway Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market Report- COVID-19 Impact and Developments in the Healthcare Market

ReportsnReports added Norway Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Norway Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Norway Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Norway Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market Report is an essential source of information on analysis of healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in Norway. It identifies the key trends in the countrys healthcare market and provides insights into its demographic, regulatory and reimbursement landscape, and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of its pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.

The Norway pharmaceutical market was worth $3.29 in 2013, which decreased to $3.26B in 2019 at a negative CAGR of 0.13%. The market value is expected to decrease further to $3.23B by 2025. Norway is a well-developed healthcare market in Northern Europe with the patient-centered approach towards care and treatment, data-driven innovation, and universal health coverage. In January 2016, the Norwegian Directorate of eHealth (NDE) was established to implement several national eHealth policies and encourage the adoption of digital health solutions.

Norways robust healthcare system, increasing elderly population, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing pharmaceutical consumption are attributed to the growth of the pharmaceutical market.

Scope of this Report-

The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in Norway, and includes –

– An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers

– Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market: Pfizer, Novartis, Sanofi, GSK, and Navamedic

– Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the medical device market: Abbott, Medtronic, Roche, Alcon, and Photocure

– An insightful review of the COVID-19 epidemiology, COVID-19 impact and developments in the healthcare market, healthtech landscape, reimbursement, and regulatory landscape, with analysis covering details of the countrys healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies, and the approval processes for new drugs and medical devices

– Detailed analysis of the countrys healthcare policy highlights, demographics, healthcare infrastructure, and healthcare expenditure

– An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the Norway healthcare market

Reasons to Buy this Report-

This report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to –

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Norways healthcare market

– Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical market segments, and companies likely to impact Norways healthcare market in the future

– Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and analyzing competitors performance

– Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the most opportunities for consolidation, investment, and strategic partnership

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Figures

1.2 List of Tables

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Key Highlights: Facts about the Norway Healthcare Market

2.3 Key Highlights: Healthcare Startups in Norway

2.4 Key Events: Norway Healthcare Timeline, 2015-2021

2.5 Key Events: Norway Pharmaceutical Market

2.6 Key Events: M&As, VC & PE Deals, Global Pharmaceutical Market, 2019-2020

2.7 Key Events: Top Completed Deals by Value, 2019-2020

2.8 Country Profile, Norway, 2020

3. Overview of Pharmaceutical Market

3.1 Pharmaceutical Market – Overview

3.2 Pharmaceutical Market – Exports

3.3 Pharmaceutical Market – Imports

3.4 Pharmaceutical Market – Supply Channels, Norway

3.5 Pharmaceutical Market – Market Segments

3.6 Major Therapeutic Areas, Norway

3.7 COVID-19 Epidemiology, Norway

3.8 COVID-19 Impact and Developments in the Healthcare Market, Norway

3.9 COVID-19 Clinical Trials Landscape, Norway

3.10 Pharmaceutical Market – Major Players

4. Overview of Medical Devices Market

4.1 Medical Device Market – Overview

4.2 Medical Devices Market – Major Players

5. Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Market – Drivers and Barriers

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Barriers

6. Deal Analysis

6.1 Deal Analysis: Pharmaceutical Market, Norway, 2019-2021

6.2 Deal Analysis: Medical Device Market, Norway, 2019-2021

7. HealthTech Landscape

7.1HealthTech Deals Landscape, Norway

7.2 HealthTech Ecosystem, Norway

7.3 Adoption of Technology in Healthcare, Norway

7.4 Key HealthTech Deals, Norway

7.5 Government-Sponsored Schemes Promoting Startups, Norway

7.6 Regulatory Scenario Covering Use of Technology in Healthcare, Norway

7.7 HealthTech Landscape: Benefits and Risks, Norway

8. Market Access

8.1 Overview of Healthcare System, Norway

8.2 Reimbursement Process, Norway

8.3 Overview of Insurance Providers, Norway

8.4 Healthcare Spending and Medicine Price Index, Norway

8.5 Pricing Policies, Norway

8.6 Regulatory Landscape, Norway

8.6.1 Marketing Authorization for Pharmaceutical Products, EU

8.6.2 Marketing Authorization for Pharmaceutical Products, Norway

8.6.3 Market Authorization for Medical Devices, Norway

8.6.4 Imports, Norway

8.6.5 Intellectual Property Rights, Patent, Norway

8.6.6 Intellectual Property Rights, European Patent, Norway

8.6.7 Intellectual Property Rights, Trademarks, Norway

8.6.8 Clinical Trial Regulation Process, Norway

8.6.9 Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials Landscape, Norway

8.6.10 Medical Devices Clinical Trials Landscape, Norway

8.6.11 Pharmaceutical Advertisement Regulations, Norway

8.6.12 Pharmacy Regulations, Norway

8.6.13 Labeling and Packaging Regulations, Norway

9. Country Healthcare Landscape

9.1 Healthcare Policy Highlights

9.2 Healthcare Facilities, Norway

9.3 Healthcare Parameters, Norway

9.4 Life Expectancy and Immunization Rate, Norway

9.5 Environmental Health, Norway

9.6 Healthcare Personnel, Norway

9.7 Disease Burden, Norway

9.8 Healthcare Expenditure, Norway

9.9 Healthcare Spending Components and Pharmaceutical Spending, Norway

10 Trade Associations, Norway

11 Trade Fairs, Norway

12 Opportunities and Challenges

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Coverage

13.1.2 Secondary Research

13.1.3 Forecasts

13.2 Bibliography

13.3 About GlobalData

13.4 Contact Us

13.5 Disclaimer