New Zealand Cards and Payments Market Report- In-Depth Analysis, Emerging Technology Trends, Key Players, and Regional Forecast to 2027

– New Zealand is making progress on open banking. In March 2018, Payments NZ along with six partners – ASB Bank, BNZ, Westpac, Datacom, Paymark, and TradeMe – conducted a pilot to test open banking and digital payments in the country. Following this, in March 2019 Payments NZ launched the first set of API standards for payment initiation and account information. The standards outline how open banking should be designed to manage risks and ensure security. While Payments NZ will establish the framework and standards, banks and third parties are required to negotiate how they share the cost of operating open banking services. In July 2020, Payments NZs API Council announced that the updated version is available in its API sandbox, allowing developers to test that their solutions function as expected against the APIs.

– Visa and Mastercard are betting heavily on contactless payments. The debit cards issued by both companies feature contactless functionality. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, both Visa and Mastercard increased the contactless payment limit from NZ$80 ($53.96) to NZ$200 ($134.89), effective from April 9, 2020. This should help boost contactless payments going forward.

– To capitalize on the growing preference for online shopping, in January 2018 Westpac partnered with Paymark to introduce Online EFTPOS. The service enables consumers to pay for online transactions using the banks mobile banking app, eliminating the need to provide bank account or payment card details. When the user selects the Online EFTPOS payment method during checkout a payment request is sent to the users mobile banking app, which needs to be confirmed to complete the transaction. Amid the pandemic, Online EFTPOS is also now being used for in-store payments. To receive payments, merchants can use their own websites to complete the transaction via Online EFTPOS. The customer approves the payment via their banks mobile app. Apart from Westpac, ASB, The Co-operative, and Heartland Bank also support Online EFTPOS.

