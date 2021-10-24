Turkey Thermal Power Market Report-Size, Growth By Top Companies, Forecast | Alarko Holding AS; ACWA Power International

ReportsnReports added Latest Turkey Thermal Power Market Research Report offers crucial data on numerous market situations, for example, ability improvement elements, elements controlling the advancement, market possibilities, and risks to the global market. Also, the report widely facilities round competitive evaluation of Turkey Thermal Power Market. The competitive evaluation section includes key producers, recent players, providers, market strategies, ability chances, operation panorama, and evaluation of the traits of the Turkey Thermal Power Market.
Suez-Tractebel SA; ISKENDERUN ENERJI URETIM VE TICARET A.S; ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS; Alarko Holding AS; ACWA Power International
Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 1.7% in 2018
2.2 Thermal Power Dominates Turkeys Power Mix
2.3 Gas power contributes around 58% of the Turkeys thermal installed capacity
3 Introduction
3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018
3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040
3.3 Report Guidance
4 Power Market, Turkey, 2010-2030
4.1 Power Market, Turkey, Overview
4.2 Power Market, Turkey, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030
4.2.1 Power Market, Turkey, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Fuel Type, 2010-2030
4.2.2 Power Market, Turkey, Share in Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030
4.2.3 Power Market, Turkey, Net Capacity Additions by Fuel Type, 2018 and 2030
4.2.4 Power Market, Turkey, Comparison of Technologies Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030
4.3 Power Market, Turkey, Power Generation, 2010-2030
4.3.1 Power Market, Turkey, Power Generation by Fuel Type, 2010-2030
4.3.2 Power Market, Turkey, Comparison of Technologies Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030
5 Thermal Power Market, Turkey
5.1 Thermal Power Market, Turkey, Overview
5.2 Thermal Power Market, Turkey, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030
5.2.1 Thermal Power Market, Turkey, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Technology, 2010-2030
5.3 Thermal Power Market, Turkey, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030
5.4 Thermal Power Market, Turkey, Market Size, 2010-2025
5.5 Thermal Power Market, Turkey, Project Based Analysis, 2018
5.5.1 Coal Power Market, Turkey, Top 10 Operational Thermal Power Plants
5.5.2 Coal Power Market, Turkey, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018
5.5.3 Oil Power Market, Turkey, Top 10 Operational Thermal Power Plants, 2018
5.5.4 Gas Power Market, Turkey, Top 10 Operational Thermal Power Plants, 2018
5.5.5 Gas Power Market, Turkey, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018
5.6 Thermal Power Market, Turkey, Deal Analysis, 2018
5.6.1 Thermal Power Market, Turkey, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2006-2018
5.6.2 Thermal Power Market, Turkey, Split by Deal Type, 2018
6 Regulatory Scenario, Turkey
6.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
6.2 Regulatory Authorities
6.3 Electricity Market Law
6.4 Natural Gas Market Law
6.5 Omnibus Law
6.6 Energy Strategy for the 2015-2019 period
6.7 The Use of Renewable Energy Resources for the Generation of Electrical Energy (Law No. 5346)
6.8 National Climate Change Action Plan
6.9 Intended Nationally Determined Condition (INDC)
6.10 COP24
6.11 Law on Geothermal Sources and Natural Mineral Water
6.12 Renewable Energy Law, 2010
6.13 Feed-in Tariff
6.14 Renewable Energy Auctions
6.15 Electricity Market Licensing Regulation
6.15.1 Amendments to Electricity Market Licensing Regulation
6.16 Climate Investment Funds
6.17 Energy Efficiency Law, 2007 (Law No. 5627)
6.18 Support Scheme for Energy Efficiency in Industry
6.19 Improving Energy Efficiency in Building Sector
6.20 Improving Energy Efficiency in All Sectors
7 Thermal Power Market, Turkey, Company Profiles
7.1 Company Snapshot: Suez-Tractebel SA
7.1.1 Suez-Tractebel SA – Company Overview
7.1.2 Suez-Tractebel SA – Head Office
7.2 Company Snapshot: ISKENDERUN ENERJI URETIM VE TICARET A.S.
7.2.1 ISKENDERUN ENERJI URETIM VE TICARET A.S. – Company Overview
7.2.2 ISKENDERUN ENERJI URETIM VE TICARET A.S. – Major Products and Services
7.2.3 ISKENDERUN ENERJI URETIM VE TICARET A.S. – Head Office
7.3 Company Snapshot: ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS
7.3.1 ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS – Company Overview
7.3.2 ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS – Business Description
7.3.3 ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS – SWOT Analysis
7.3.4 ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS – Major Products and Services
7.3.5 ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS – Head Office
7.4 Company Snapshot: Alarko Holding AS
7.4.1 Alarko Holding AS – Company Overview
7.4.2 Alarko Holding AS – Business Description
7.4.3 Alarko Holding AS – SWOT Analysis
7.4.4 Alarko Holding AS – Major Products and Services
7.4.5 Alarko Holding AS – Head Office
7.5 Company Snapshot: ACWA Power International
7.5.1 ACWA Power International – Company Overview
7.5.2 ACWA Power International – Major Products and Services
7.5.3 ACWA Power International – Head Office
8 Appendix
8.1 Abbreviations
8.2 Market Definitions
8.3 Methodology
8.4 Coverage
8.4.1 Secondary Research
8.4.2 Primary Research
8.4.3 Modeling and Forecasting
8.5 Contact Us
8.6 Disclaimer