Laboratory Mixer Market Report By COVID-19 Outbreak

The global laboratory mixers market size is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7%. The growth in the laboratory mixers market is majorly driven by The increasing research activity in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and rising investments in R&D activities are the key factors driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost of advanced laboratory mixers and long equipment lifespan are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the prefilled syringes market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf, IKA Works, Cole-Parmer, and Avantor, Inc. (VWR), Scientific Industries Inc., Benchmark Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Corning Incorporated, Heidolph Instruments GmbH & CO. KG, Labstac Ltd., SaintyCo, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, Silverson, and Remi Group.

The laboratory mixers market is also faced a period of short-term negative growth, which can be attributed to factors such as a decline in the product demand from major end-users, limited operations in most of the industries, inadequate funding to research and academic institutes, temporary closure of major academic institutes, disrupted supply chain, and challenges in providing essential/postsales services due to lockdowns. These factors have led to reduced demand for laboratory mixers from end users. Research institutes are one of the major end users of laboratory instruments. As the pandemic resulted in the temporary closure of several research institutes across the globe, this end-user segment has been affected drastically over the last few months.

“Wide use of orbital shakers in all basic research activities in laboratories, academic institutes, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is expected to result in the segment occupying the majority of the laboratory mixers market share”

The increasing focus on life science research is one of the major factors driving the demand for laboratory shakers. Most life science laboratories have multiple shakers owing to their wide applications in chemistry, biochemistry, molecular biology, analytical chemistry, microbiology, clinical diagnostics, and cell cultures. The most common application of shakers includes small-scale cultivation of cells in R&D and process development.

“Digital Devices estimated to be the fastest-growing market “

Digital devices are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the laboratory mixers market. The growth of this segment can be attributed use electronic sound transmission to operate, which makes it easier to connect these devices to a greater number of external devices. These devices are widely used by large pharmaceutical companies owing to the advantages they offer. Unlike analog devices, digital lab mixers have preprogramming functions.

“The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The laboratory mixers market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for laboratory mixers during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is driven principally rising prevalence of diseases, increasing life science research, and investments by key market players in the growing APAC biomanufacturing sector, the Asia Pacific region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for laboratory mixing equipment manufacturers.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 48%, Tier 2: 36%, and Tier 3: 16%

Tier 1: 48%, Tier 2: 36%, and Tier 3: 16% By Designation: C-level: 10%, D-level: 14%, and Others: 76%

C-level: 10%, D-level: 14%, and Others: 76% By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 32%, APAC: 20%, Latin America: 5%, and the Middle East & Africa: 3%

Research Coverage

This report studies the laboratory mixers market based on the product, platform, operability, end user, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the prefilled syringes market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency Used For The Study

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.2 Market Estimation Methodology

2.2.1 End User-Based Market Estimation

2.2.2 Revenue Mapping-Based Market Estimation

2.2.3 Primary Research Validation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Research Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Laboratory Mixers Market Overview

4.2 Laboratory Mixers Market, By Operability

4.3 Laboratory Mixers Market, By Product

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Research Activity In The Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industries

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Cost Of Advanced Laboratory Mixers And Long Equipment Lifespan

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Emerging Economies

5.1.3.2 Growing Industry-Academia Collaborations

5.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Laboratory Mixers Market

5.3 Ecosystem Coverage For Analytical Instrumentation

6 Laboratory Mixers Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Shakers

6.2.1 Orbital Shakers

6.2.1.1 Orbital Shakers To Dominate The Shakers Market During The Forecast Period

6.2.2 Rockers

6.2.2.1 Rockers Prevent Foam Formation During The Mixing Of Samples

6.2.3 Rollers/Rotators

6.2.3.1 Rollers/Rotators Are Designed To Provide High Mixing Capabilities For A Variety Of Samples

6.2.4 Other Shakers

6.3 Magnetic Stirrers

6.3.1 Magnetic Stirrers Segment To Witness The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period

6.4 Vortex Mixers

6.4.1 Vortex Mixers Are Primarily Used In Bioscience, Microbiology, Biochemical, And Analytical Laboratory Settings

6.5 Conical Mixers

6.5.1 Conical Mixers Are Suitable In Processes Where Very Accurate Results Are Required

6.6 Overhead Stirrers

6.6.1 Overhead Stirrers Are Mainly Used To Mix Solid-Liquid Solutions As Well As Liquid-Liquid Solutions

6.7 Accessories

7 Laboratory Mixers Market, By Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Digital Devices

7.2.1 Digital Devices To Dominate The Market During The Forecast Period

7.3 Analog Devices

7.3.1 Affordability And Simpler Design Will Encourage The Adoption Of These Mixers

8 Laboratory Mixers Market, By Operability

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Gyratory Movement

8.2.1 Benefits Such As Small Space-Saving Design And Digital Speed Control To Support Market Growth

8.3 Linear Movement

8.3.1 Growing Adoption Of Linear Movement Mixers For Larger-Volume Samples Will Aid Market Growth

8.4 Rocking/Tilting Movement

8.4.1 Increasing Blotting Applications In Protein Analysis To Fuel Market Growth

8.5 Orbital Movement

8.5.1 Ability Of These Mixers To Evenly Distribute Cells Throughout The Flask To Aid Their Adoption

9 Laboratory Mixers Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Laboratories & Institutes

9.2.1 Increasing Life Sciences Research Funding To Support The Growth Of This End-User Segment

9.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.3.1 Increasing R&D Expenditure Will Encourage The Adoption Of Laboratory Mixers In Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.4 Clinical Research Organizations

9.4.1 Rising Adoption Of Innovative Molecular Diagnostic Technologies Among Clinical Research Organizations To Drive Market Growth

9.5 Environmental Testing Laboratories

9.5.1 Imposition Of Regulations By Government Bodies Will Drive The Adoption Of Analytical Tools In This Segment

9.6 Food Testing Laboratories

9.6.1 Analysis Of Food Products For Maintaining Quality & Safety Will Increase The Adoption Of Laboratory Mixers

9.7 Diagnostic & Pathology Laboratories

9.7.1 Growing Adoption Of Molecular Diagnostics Is One Of The Important Factors Responsible For The Increasing Use Of Laboratory Mixers In Diagnostic Labs

9.8 Other End Users

10 Laboratory Mixers Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Us

10.2.1.1 Increasing Drug Development Activity Is Driving The Us Market For Laboratory Mixers

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Government Investments Are Supporting The Growth Of The Life Science Instrumentation Market In Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Favorable Reimbursement And Insurance Scenario In The Country For Various Diagnostic Tests Is Supporting Market Growth

10.3.2 Uk

10.3.2.1 Rising Number Of Research Activities And Industry-Academia Partnerships Will Drive Market Growth

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Increasing Investments In Infrastructure Development Pertaining To Life Science R&D Activities To Drive The Adoption Of New Laboratory Instruments

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Increasing R&D Investments By Biopharmaceutical Companies Are Expected To Aid Market Growth

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Growing Focus On Cancer Research And Advanced R&D Infrastructure Will Support Market Growth

10.3.6 Rest Of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China Is The Largest Market For Laboratory Mixers In The Apac

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Favorable Government Initiatives For Life Science Research To Support Market Growth

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Contract Research Market Is Expected To Grow Due To The Increasing Focus Of Companies On Outsourcing Research

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.4.1 Personalized Medical Care, Cancer Diagnostics, And Agricultural Research Are Driving Market Growth

10.4.5 South Korea

10.4.5.1 Growing Awareness And Broad Applications Of Life Science Technologies In The Country Are Expected To Boost The Market Growth

10.4.6 Rest Of Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Minimal Trade Barriers For Laboratory Equipment And Medical Devices To Drive Market Growth

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.2.1 Presence Of A Favorable Business Environment For Market Players To Attract Investments From Major Stakeholders

10.5.3 Rest Of Latin America

10.6 Middle East And Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Global Market Share Analysis (2019)

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Product Launches And Enhancements

11.3.2 Acquisitions

11.3.3 Expansions

11.4 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.4.1 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions And Methodology

11.4.2 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

11.4.2.1 Stars

11.4.2.2 Emerging Leaders

11.4.2.3 Pervasive

11.4.2.4 Emerging Companies

12 Company Profiles

