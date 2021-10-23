Face Mask Market Report By COVID-19 Outbreak – Owens & Minor, Inc. (US), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), Ambu A/S (Denmark)

The face mask market is projected to grow from USD 737 million in 2019 to USD 22,143 million in 2021 and then reduce to USD 3,021 million by 2025. The projected CAGRs for these time periods are 448.1% between 2019 to 2021 and an overall CAGR of -48.9% from 2020 to 2025. The primary reasons driving the demand for face mask globally, includes factors like the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to the importance of face masks, and the surge in social media marketing to encourage a positive attitude towards wearing masks.

The face mask market report is dominated by players, such as The 3M Company (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Owens & Minor, Inc. (US), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Cantel Medical Corp. (US), Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd (China), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Prestige Ameritech (US), Makrite (Taiwan), CNTUS-SUNGJIN (South Korea), and Irema Ireland (Ireland).

The surgical type segment of the face mask market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The primary reason of the demand for surgical masks can be attributed to its use in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the market of surgical masks from 2019 to 2021.

“Disposable face masks are estimated to lead the face mask market, in by nature segment, in terms of value during the forecast period”

By nature, disposable face masks are estimated to be the largest segment in face mask market in 2020. The disposable face masks segment includes surgical, respirator, dust, and pitta masks. The increased use of respirators in hospitals to drive the demand for disposable face masks during the forecast period. Also, the ongoing pandemic is contributing to the increased use of disposable face masks, on a global level.

“Personal/Individual Protection is estimated to dominate the face mask market”

By end use, personal/individual protection is expected to dominate the face masks market, during the forecast period. The personal/individual protection segment comprises face masks used by the general public for respiratory protection against airborne infections or air pollution. The growth in this segment is mainly attributed to the growing awareness about protection against probable pandemics and respiratory diseases.

“Asia Pacific face mask market is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing and the largest market for face mask during the forecast period. Factors like the rising demand for face mask in the growing economies in China and India, the growth and enhancement in healthcare infrastructure in South-East Asian countries, the rising geriatric population in countries like Japan, increasing investments in the healthcare industry, expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas, and rapid economic growth are driving the demand for face masks in the Asia Pacific region.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 35%

Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 35% By Designation: C-level Executives – 25%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 40%

C-level Executives – 25%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 40% By Region: Asia Pacific – 45%, North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, Middle East – 3%, Africa –1%, and South America – 1%

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the face mask market based on material type, type, nature, end use and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges. It strategically profiles key face mask manufacturers and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as as expansions, agreements, contracts, partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, and divestments, undertaken by them in the market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the face mask market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies. It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Inclusions & Exclusions

Table 1 Face Mask Market, By Type: Inclusions & Exclusions

Table 2 Face Mask Market, By End Use: Inclusions & Exclusions

Table 3 Face Mask Market, By Region: Inclusions & Exclusions

1.4 Market Scope

1.4.1 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Face Mask Market Segmentation

1.4.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Face Mask Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation (Demand Side): Face Mask Market

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation (Supply Side): Face Mask Market

2.3 Market Engineering Process

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 6 Market Size Estimation: Top-Down Approach

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions

2.6 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

Table 5 Face Mask Market Snapshot, 2020 & 2025

Figure 7 Surgical Type Segment Accounted For Largest Market Share In 2019

Figure 8 Disposable Nature Segment Accounted For Larger Market Share In 2019

Figure 9 Personal/Individual Protection End Use Segment Accounted For Largest Market Share In 2019

Figure 10 Asia Pacific Expected To Hold Largest Market Share In 2020

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Face Mask Market

Figure 11 Outbreak Of Covid-19 Is Driving The Market

4.2 Face Mask Market, By Region

Figure 12 Asia Pacific Market Projected To Grow At Highest Rate During Forecast Period

4.3 Asia Pacific Face Mask Market, By Type & Country

Figure 13 Respirator Type Segment And China Accounted For Largest Market Share In 2020

4.4 Face Mask Market, By Major Countries

Figure 14 Face Mask Market In India Projected To Grow At Highest Cagr From 2019 To 2021

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 15 Face Mask Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Outbreak Of Covid-19

Table 6 Face Mask Mandates, By Country

5.2.1.2 Rise In Consumer Awareness

5.2.1.3 Surge In Social Media Marketing

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility In Raw Material Prices

Figure 16 Crude Oil Brent Witnessed The Sharpest Dip In Prices, 2015–2019

5.2.2.2 Restricted Future Growth

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Healthcare Industry In Emerging Economies

Figure 17 Increase In The Number Of Hospitalizations In India (Million Patients)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatility In Production

5.2.4.2 Adverse Effect Of Face Masks On The Environment

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 18 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.3.2 Threat Of New Entrants

5.3.3 Threat Of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 19 The Face Mask Value Chain

6.2 Average Selling Price Trend

Table 7 Average Prices Of Face Masks, By Region (Usd)

6.3 Regulatory Landscape

Table 8 Face Mask Regulations & Recommendations, By Country

6.4 Covid-19 Impact

6.4.1 Introduction

6.4.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 20 Country-Wise Spread Of Covid-19

6.4.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 21 Revised Gdp Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

6.4.3.1 Covid-19 Impact On The Economy—Scenario Assessment

Figure 22 Criteria Impacting The Global Economy

Figure 23 Scenarios Of Covid-19 Impact

6.4.4 Covid-19 Impact On The Face Mask Market

7 Face Mask Market, By Material Type

7.1 Introduction

Table 9 Raw Materials Required For Face Masks

7.2 Polypropylene (Pp)

7.3 Polyurethane

7.4 Polyester

7.5 Cotton

8 Face Mask Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

Figure 24 Face Mask Market, By Type, 2020 & 2025 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Surgical

8.2.1 Surgical Type Accounted For The Largest Share In 2019

Table 11 Surgical Face Mask Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Respirator

8.3.1 Increased Demand For Respirators Due To Covid-19

8.3.2 N-Series (N95, N99, And N100)

8.3.3 R-Series (R95)

8.3.4 P-Series (P95 & P100)

Table 12 Respirator Face Mask Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Fashion Masks To Drive Segment Demand

Table 13 Other Face Masks Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9 Face Mask Market, By Nature

9.1 Introduction

Figure 25 Face Mask Market, By Nature, 2020 & 2025 (Usd Million)

Table 14 Face Mask Market Size, By Nature, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2 Disposable

9.2.1 Increased Use Of Respirators In Hospitals To Drive Demand

9.3 Reusable

9.3.1 Low Cost To Spur Demand

10 Face Mask Market, By End Use

10.1 Introduction

Figure 26 Face Mask Market, By End Use, 2020 & 2025 (Usd Million)

Table 15 Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.2 Hospitals & Clinics

10.2.1 Increasing Healthcare Infrastructure To Boost Demand

Table 16 Hospitals & Clinics Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3 Industrial & Institutional

10.3.1 Need To Prevent Dust Inhalation In Industrial Settings To Drive Demand

Table 17 Industrial & Institutional End Use Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4 Personal/Individual Protection

10.4.1 Ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic To Drive Segment

Table 18 Personal/Individual Protection End Use Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11 Face Mask Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

Figure 27 Face Mask Market, By Major Countries, 2020 – 2025

Table 19 Face Mask Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.2 Asia Pacific

Figure 28 Asia Pacific Face Mask Market Snapshot

Table 20 Asia Pacific Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 21 Asia Pacific Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 22 Asia Pacific Face Mask Market Size, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 China Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Asia Pacific Face Mask Market In 2019

Table 23 China: Macroindicators For The Face Mask Market

11.2.1.2 China: Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Table 24 China Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 25 China Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.2.2 India

11.2.2.1 India Is The Fastest-Growing Face Mask Market In The Region

11.2.2.2 India: Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Table 26 India Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 27 India Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.2.3 Japan

11.2.3.1 Large Geriatric Population In Japan To Support Market Growth

Table 28 Japan: Macroindicators For The Face Mask Market

Table 29 Japan Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 30 Japan Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Well-Developed Healthcare System Expected To Drive Market Growth

Table 31 South Korea Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 32 South Korea Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.2.5 Indonesia

11.2.5.1 Outbreak Of Covid-19 To Spur Demand For Face Masks In Indonesia

Table 33 Indonesia: Macroindicators For The Face Mask Market

Table 34 Indonesia Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Indonesia Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.2.6 Philippines

11.2.6.1 Increased Demand For Face Masks In The Philippines Due To The Covid-19 Outbreak

Table 36 Philippines: Macroindicators For The Face Mask Market

Table 37 Philippines Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 38 Philippines Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.2.7 Rest Of Asia Pacific

Table 39 Rest Of Asia Pacific Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 40 Rest Of Asia Pacific Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.3 Europe

Figure 29 Europe Face Mask Market Snapshot

Table 41 Europe Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 42 Europe Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 43 Europe Face Mask Market Size, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Increasing Patient Volumes In Hospitals Driving Market Growth

Table 44 Germany: Macroindicators For The Face Mask Market

11.3.1.2 Germany: Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Table 45 Germany Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 46 Germany Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.3.2 Uk

11.3.2.1 Increase In Hospitalization Rates Driving The Demand For Face Masks

11.3.2.2 Uk: Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Table 47 Uk Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 48 Uk Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Favorable Government Initiatives To Support Market Growth

Table 49 France: Macroindicators For The Face Mask Market

Table 50 France Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 51 France Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Large Geriatric Population To Support Market Growth

11.3.4.2 Italy: Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Table 52 Italy Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 53 Italy Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Large Number Of Healthcare Service Programs Driving The Use Of Surface Disinfectants

Table 54 Spain: Macroindicators For The Face Mask Market

Table 55 Spain Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 56 Spain Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 Increased Demand For Face Masks Due To The Covid-19 Outbreak

Table 57 Russia Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 58 Russia Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.3.7 Rest Of Europe

Table 59 Rest Of Europe Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 60 Rest Of Europe Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.4 North America

Figure 30 North America Face Mask Market Snapshot

Table 61 North America Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 62 North America Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 63 North America Face Mask Market Size, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.4.1 Us

11.4.1.1 The Us Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Regional Market

Figure 31 Population Growth In The Us, 2016 Vs. 2030 Vs. 2060

11.4.1.2 Us: Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Table 64 Us Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 65 Us Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.4.2 Canada

11.4.2.1 Increase In Number Of Surgeries Performed To Drive Market Growth

11.4.2.2 Canada: Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Table 66 Canada Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 67 Canada Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.4.3 Mexico

11.4.3.1 Increased Demand For Face Masks Due To The Covid-19 Outbreak

Table 68 Top Ten Causes Of Deaths In Mexico, 2017

Table 69 Mexico Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 70 Mexico Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.5 Middle East & Africa

Table 71 Middle East & Africa Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 72 Middle East & Africa Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 73 Middle East & Africa Face Mask Market Size, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.5.1 Saudi Arabia

11.5.1.1 Increased Demand For Face Masks Due To Covid-19

Table 74 Saudi Arabia Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 75 Saudi Arabia Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.5.2 Uae

11.5.2.1 Increase In Number Of Surgeries Performed To Drive Market Growth

Table 76 Uae: Macroindicators For The Face Mask Market

Table 77 Uae Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 78 Uae Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.5.3 Iran

11.5.3.1 Iran Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Middle East & Africa Face Mask Market

Table 79 Iran: Macroindicators For The Face Mask Market

Table 80 Iran Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 81 Iran Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.5.4 Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Table 82 Rest Of Middle East & Africa Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 83 Rest Of Middle East & Africa Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.6 South America

Table 84 South America Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 85 South America Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 86 South America Face Mask Market Size, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.1.1 Brazil Accounted For The Largest Share Of The South America Face Mask Market In 2019

Table 87 Brazil Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 88 Brazil Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.6.2 Argentina

11.6.2.1 Argentina Is The Fastest-Growing Market For Face Masks In South America

Table 89 Argentina Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 90 Argentina Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.6.3 Rest Of South America

Table 91 Rest Of South America Face Mask Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 92 Rest Of South America Face Mask Market Size, By End Use, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

12 Competitive Landscape

